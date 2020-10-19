Mookie Betts Does It Again, Robs Home Run in Game 7

For the second night in a row, Mookie Betts found a way to defy gravity.

With the Dodgers trailing, 3-2, in the top of the fifth inning, Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman lifted a ball to deep right field that appeared destined to double up Atlanta's lead. Then, Betts did this:

Braves fans are certainly pleased with how their pitchers have fared against Betts to this point. Betts is 6-for-24 so far in the NLCS, with no extra-base hits. Where he's done his damage, though, has been on the defensive side.

Betts made a similar play in Game 6 on Saturday, robbing Marcell Ozuna of extra bases in the fifth inning to keep the Braves off the scoreboard and protect the Dodgers' lead. He also made an athletic grab in Game 5 on a shallow fly ball from Dansby Swanson, which Betts caught off his shoestrings and eventually turned into a double play when replay determined Ozuna left third base early while trying to score.

Betts has won four consecutive Gold Glove awards in right field, and he's proving himself more than worthy on the game's biggest stage.