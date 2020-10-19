The Rays have named Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell as their starters for Games 1 and 2 in the World Series against the Dodgers.

In four starts this postseason, Glasnow has a 4.66 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. The righty last started for the Rays during Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. During that outing, he surpassed David Price for the most strikeouts in the postseason (33) by a Rays pitcher. Glasnow made his postseason debut in the 2019 AL Division Series against the Astros.

Snell has a 3.20 ERA with 19 strikeouts in four starts in the playoffs this year. The lefty last appeared in Game 6 of the ALCS for five stressful innings. He only allowed one run but walked three of the first seven batters he faced. After walking Yuli Gurriel and allowing a ground ball single to Aledmys Diaz to start the fifth, manager Kevin Cash pulled Snell, who was unhappy about the decision.

The Rays are headed to the World Series for only the second time in franchise history. After taking a 3–0 lead over the Astros in the ALCS, Houston forced the series to a decisive Game 7. Tampa Bay punched its ticket to the Fall Classic behind a strong pitching performance by starter Charlie Morton and an early two-run homer by rookie sensation Randy Arozarena.

The Rays last made the World Series in 2008—their 11th season in existence and first-ever trip to the playoffs—when they lost to the Phillies in five games. This year marks the franchise's fifth trip to the postseason since 2008, though they hadn't advanced past the ALDS until this year.

Tampa Bay will face the Dodgers in the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex.

World Series Probable Starters (All times ET)

Game 1, Oct. 20 at 8:09 p.m.: Tyler Glasnow (TB) vs. TBD (LAD)

Game 2, Oct. 21 at 8:08 p.m.: Blake Snell (TB) vs TBD (LAD)

Game 3, Oct. 23 at 8:08 p.m.: TBD (LAD) vs. TBD (TB)

Game 4, Oct. 24 at 8:08 p.m.: TBD (LAD) vs. TBD (TB)

Game 5, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m.:TBD (LAD) vs. TBD (TB)

Game 6, Oct. 27 at 8:08 p.m.: TBD (TB) vs. TBD (LAD)

Game 7, Oct. 28 at 8:09 p.m.: TBD (TB) vs. TBD (LAD)