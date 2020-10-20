World Series Game 1: How to Watch Dodgers vs. Rays

The two best teams in baseball will meet on Tuesday night when the Dodgers take on the Rays in Game 1 of the World Series.

Los Angeles finished the shortened regular season with the best record in MLB at 43–17, while Tampa Bay (40–20) sat atop the American League standings. Both clubs endured a rough League Championship Series round that stretched to decisive Game 7s.

The Rays blew a 3–0 series lead to the Astros, but bounced back in Game 7 with a strong pitching performance by Charlie Morton and an early two-run homer by rookie sensation Randy Arozarena to punch their ticket to the Fall Classic. Meanwhile, the Dodgers initially fell 1–3 in their series vs. the Braves. The team willed its way to the World Series with Kike Hernandez's game-tying home run and Cody Bellinger's game-winning solo shot in Game 7 on Sunday night.

Tampa Bay is in the World Series for only the second time in franchise history. The team last reached this stage in 2008—their 11th season in existence and first-ever trip to the playoffs—when it lost to the Phillies in five games. Los Angeles returns to the World Series for the third time in four years but hasn't won a title since 1988.

The clubs will face off at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Tex., in the first World Series played at a neutral site.

The Rays will rely on their deep bullpen and emerging star and ALCS MVP Arozarena to capture their first-ever title. Dodgers veterans Clayton Kershaw and Justin Turner will lead the team with the help of NLCS MVP Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and 2018 World Series champion Mookie Betts to chase their elusive championship.

How to Watch:

Time: 8:09 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can stream the game on MLB.TV with authentication.

Who Are the Starting Pitchers?

Clayton Kershaw will take the mound for Los Angeles, while Tyler Glasnow will start for Tampa Bay.

Kershaw went five-plus innings and allowed four runs in the Dodgers' Game 4 loss to the Braves in the NLCS. He is 4–5 with a 5.86 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 10 Game 1 starts for the Dodgers. The Dodgers have lost his last three World Series starts.

In four starts this postseason, Glasnow has a 4.66 ERA with 25 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings. The righty last started in the Rays' Game 4 loss in the ALCS.