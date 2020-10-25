World Series Game 4: Rays win on walk-off (Spanish, radio calls) - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Listen to the Spanish and Radio Calls of the Rays' Walk-off Game 4 Win

Author:
Publish date:

The Tampa Bay Rays stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in unbelievable fashion, recording a pivotal Game 4 victory in come-from-behind fashion. 

At this point, you probably know what happened.

But if you don't, with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning and Tampa trailing by one run, Rays backup outfielder Brett Phillips slashed a line drive to right-center field, bringing home the tying run. Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor kicked Phillips's liner, recovered the baseball and tried to throw out Rays star Randy Arozarena, who, despite starting the play at first base, was sprinting toward the plate. Dodgers catcher Will Smith then mishandled the relay throw from L.A. first baseman Max Muncy, allowing the winning run to score.

“The baseball gods were on our side,” Rays outfield Kevin Kiermaier said afterward.

It had all the makings of perfect baseball ending (unless you're a Dodgers fan).

For More on Game 4: Brett Phillips Is a World Series Hero, Reminding Us of Baseball's Beauty

The play marked the first time since 1993 that a team in a World Series game had a walk-off hit while trailing. Here's FOX's Joe Buck calling the historic play:

But there are, of course, plenty of other calls from the Rays' incredible walk-off that are worth checking out.

Lucky for us, we won't have to wait long to see if Tampa Bay can build off of its Game 4 victory. First pitch for Game 5 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on Sunday.

More Coverage of Tampa Bay's Game 4 vs. Los Angeles: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Rays Victory
Play
MLB

The Spanish and Radio Calls of the Rays' Walk-off Game 4 Win

There are plenty of incredible play-by-play calls of the Rays' Game 4 walk-off.

brett-phillips-lead
Play
MLB

Brett Phillips Is a World Series Hero, Reminding Us of Baseball's Beauty

Phillips, like Fall Classic heroes Don Larsen, Luis Sojo, Brian Doyle and David Freese, went from near anonymity to writing the first page of his obituary on the national wires.

Kenley Jansen
MLB

Inside the Incompetence That Could Cost the Dodgers a World Series

A wild final play gave Game 4 to the Rays, but a bunch of Dodgers boneheaded blunders laid the groundwork for the madness that unfolded.

darnold
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Jets Won't Trade Sam Darnold During 2020 Season

The Jets will reportedly wait to determine what to do at QB after the 2020 season ends.

titans helmet
Play
NFL

Source: Titans Fined $350,000 for COVID-19 Violations

The Tennessee Titans were fined $350,000 for COVID-19 protocol violations.

kevin-kiermaier
Play
MLB

How to Write the Perfect Ending to a Baseball Game in Seven Steps

The baseball gods conspired to give us the perfect World Series walk-off on Saturday night.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) smiles as he heads to the locker room with safety Josh Proctor (41) and wide receiver Jameson Williams (6) following the Buckeyes 52-17 vic...
Play
College Football

SI's Top 10: Dramatic Big Ten Openers Shake Up Rankings

In a single day, the Big Ten went from late to the party to life of the party.

phillips_1300x724
Play
MLB

Five Takeaways from Tampa's Instant Classic Game 4 Win Over the Dodgers

Tampa Bay's Brett Phillips delivered the walk-off single for one of the wildest finishes ever to a World Series game.