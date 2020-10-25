Listen to the Spanish and Radio Calls of the Rays' Walk-off Game 4 Win

The Tampa Bay Rays stunned the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night in unbelievable fashion, recording a pivotal Game 4 victory in come-from-behind fashion.

At this point, you probably know what happened.

But if you don't, with two outs and two strikes in the ninth inning and Tampa trailing by one run, Rays backup outfielder Brett Phillips slashed a line drive to right-center field, bringing home the tying run. Dodgers center fielder Chris Taylor kicked Phillips's liner, recovered the baseball and tried to throw out Rays star Randy Arozarena, who, despite starting the play at first base, was sprinting toward the plate. Dodgers catcher Will Smith then mishandled the relay throw from L.A. first baseman Max Muncy, allowing the winning run to score.

“The baseball gods were on our side,” Rays outfield Kevin Kiermaier said afterward.

It had all the makings of perfect baseball ending (unless you're a Dodgers fan).

The play marked the first time since 1993 that a team in a World Series game had a walk-off hit while trailing. Here's FOX's Joe Buck calling the historic play:

But there are, of course, plenty of other calls from the Rays' incredible walk-off that are worth checking out.

Lucky for us, we won't have to wait long to see if Tampa Bay can build off of its Game 4 victory. First pitch for Game 5 is set for 8:08 p.m. ET on Sunday.

