Dodgers Win Game 6 to Claim First World Series Title Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers outlasted the Tampa Bay Rays in a tightly contested Game 6, winning 3-1 on Tuesday night in Texas to claim the franchise's first World Series championship since 1988.

Los Angeles fell behind early in Game 6 after Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena hit his record 10th home run of the postseason in the first inning.

But in the bottom of the sixth inning, a one-out single by Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes chased former AL Cy Young winner Blake Snell from the game. And following a double by right fielder Mookie Betts and a wild pitch by Rays reliever Nick Anderson, the Dodgers found themselves tied 1-1. One pitch after allowing Barnes to score, Betts scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice.

Los Angeles never looked back.

While the Dodgers' last title came in 1988—when Tommy Lasorda was the club's manager and pitcher Orel Hershiser starred on the mound—Los Angeles has come close multiple times to claiming a more recent World Series crown.

L.A. lost the 2017 World Series to the Astors, falling in Game 7. And In 2018, the Red Sox made quicker work of the Dodgers, claiming the title in just five games.

Against the Rays, Los Angeles took advantage of opportune situations on offense and stout pitching from both its top starters and bullpen.

Arozarena's homer marked the lone run for the Rays on Tuesday night and Tampa Bay mustered up just four more hits.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Betts made his final statement for the 2020 MLB season, hitting his second home run of the series.

Not surprisingly, as Betts rounded the base paths, countless Dodgers came out of the dugout to celebrate and greet their star teammate. It was far from their last euphoric moment on Tuesday night.

At last, the Dodgers had taken home the World Series title.