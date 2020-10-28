MLB Says Justin Turner Was 'Wrong' to Celebrate With Team

Major League Baseball issued a statement saying Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner's decision to celebrate with his team on Tuesday night despite testing positive for COVID-19 was "wrong" and "put everyone he came in contact with at risk."

MLB said it learned of Turner's positive test results during last night's 3-1 Dodgers victory. The league says it immediately put Turner into isolation for the safety of those around him upon receiving notice of a positive test result.

Turner started Tuesday's game and went hitless in each of his three at-bats. He was removed prior to the start of the eighth inning. However, he returned to take part in the team's on-field celebrations, including sitting in for the team photo for which he took his mask off.

"It is clear that Turner chose to disregard the agreed-upon joint protocols and the instructions he was given regarding the safety and protection of the others," MLB said in its statement. "...When MLB security raised the matter of being on the field with Turner, he emphatically refused to comply."

One source told Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci, “[Turner] just basically said ‘[expletive] it, I’m going out there.’”

MLB will begin a full investigation into the matter. Both teams were tested against on Wednesday for COVID-19. The Rays and Dodgers' travel back to their respective cities will also be determined by their "appropriate authorities."

“Having a mask on and staying socially distanced, he wanted to come out and take a picture with the trophy,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Freidman said following the victory. “We can’t state strongly enough how big a role he played for this organization.”

Turner marked the first known positive test by any player throughout the entirety of the 2020 MLB postseason.

The Dodgers defeated the Rays, 3–1, in Game 6 to claim their first World Series since 1988.