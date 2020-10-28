Newspapers celebrate Los Angeles Dodgers ending World Series drought - Sports Illustrated
'Worth the Wait': LA Newspapers Celebrate Dodgers Ending World Series Drought

The Dodgers entered 2020 with a World-Series drought of over three decades, and the last few years featured more than a fair share of playoff disappointments. Los Angeles dropped Game 7 of the 2017 World Series to the Astros, and then fell one game short of the 2019 World Series after losing to the Nationals in Game 7 of the NLCS. 2020 marked a new chapter in the franchise's history. 

Los Angeles cruised to 43 wins in the regular season and their star-studded roster shined throughout the playoffs and World Series. Mookie Betts tallied 20 postseason hits while Clayton Kershaw added 37 strikeouts. Julio Urias emerged as a late-game weapon out of the bullpen, and Dave Roberts found contributions throughout his lineup. The Dodgers were baseball's best team in 2020 by a significant margin. Their talented roster paved the way to a long-awaited World Series title.

Newspapers across the country commemorated Los Angeles' victory on Tuesday as it claimed its first World Series since 1988. Now three decades after Kirk Gibson and Co. took home the Commissioner's Trophy, a new generation of fans has a Dodgers World Series of their own.

Check out the top newspaper front pages celebrating Los Angeles' victory below:

Dodgers fans: Get SI’s special-edition Los Angeles Dodgers 2020 World Series Champions commemorative issue here.

