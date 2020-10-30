Report: Red Sox, Ex-Manager Alex Cora Have Been in Contact

SI.com
Report: Red Sox and Alex Cora Have Been in Contact Now that the Ex-Manager's Suspension is Over

The Boston Red Sox continue their general manager search and been in contact with former manager Alex Cora, according to Boston Globe's Alex Speier.

MLB suspended Cora for a season after an investigation into sign-stealing by the 2017 Astros. The league announced in April that his suspension would last through the conclusion of the World Series. 

Speier reports the Red Sox have had second in-person interviews; however, a pool of final candidates have not been established. It remains unknown where and how Cora's candidacy is seen within the program. 

Cora managed the Red Sox into a World Series championship during his first season in 2018, but mutually parted ways with the organization in January 2020 amid the fallout from the scandal. 

Ron Roenicke took over for Cora but was relieved of his duties after the team went 24-36 this season. Cora is still reportedly a favorite among the players, but it will be up to Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom to determine who to hire. He has remained noncommittal in interviews about the matter. 

Other candidates for the position include Twins bench coach Mike Bell, Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza, Diamondbacks bench coach Luis Ureata and Cubs third base coach Will Venable.

