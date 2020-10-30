Report: MLB Owners Approve Steve Cohen as Mets Owner

SI.com
MLB
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGS
Search

Report: MLB Owners Approve Mets Sale to Steve Cohen

Author:
Publish date:
Steve Cohen

MLB owners approved the sale of the Mets to billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen on Friday, according to The New York Post's Joel Sherman.

The Post reports that Cohen received the necessary 75% of the vote needed to complete the sale and become the club's majority owner. The transaction also required approval from New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has the final say because Citi Field sits on city property. On Friday afternoon, de Blasio tweeted that the New York City Law Department completed its review of the proposed sale.

"New York City has no objections and the Mets can now proceed with the transaction," he said.

On Sept. 14, Cohen and the Sterling Partners—the Wilpon and Katz families—signed an agreement for him to purchase the Mets. The sale was subject to the approval of MLB's owners.

Cohen entered exclusive negotiations to buy the franchise in August. The Mets announced in December 2019 that owners Fred and Jeff Wilpon were looking to sell a majority of the team, which they had controlled since 2002. At the time, the Wilpons were in negotiations to sell up to 80% of the team to Cohen. However, after the hedge fund manager attempted to buy the New York franchise for $2.6 billion in 2019, that deal collapsed as the Wilpons hoped to remain with the club well into the 2020s.

The list of Mets suitors this summer included Cohen, Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris and a group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez.

According to Forbes's most recent MLB valuations, the Mets are the sixth highest-valued franchise in MLB at $2.4 billion, up 4% from 2019. New York has reached the playoffs three times–including an appearance in the 2015 World Series–since Fred Wilpon assumed control of the team from Nelson Doubleday in 2002.

The Mets finished the shortened 2020 season last in the NL East with a 26–34 record.

Cohen, a native of Long Island, N.Y., grew up as a Mets fan and is expected to invest heavily in the team to improve its financial restrictions and ignite its push for contention. Some of the biggest names in this winter's free-agent class, such as catcher J.T. Realmuto and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, are among his expected targets.

YOU MAY LIKE

Week 8 Bets Against The Spread

Nfl

Chad Dukes

Diego-Maradona-Birthday
Play
Soccer

Maradona Turns 60, Wishes to Score vs. England With Other Hand

Maradona made the tongue-in-cheek birthday wish in an interview with France Football.

alex-cora
Play
MLB

Report: Red Sox, Ex-Manager Alex Cora Have Been in Contact

The MLB suspended Cora for a season due to an investigation into sign-stealing by the 2017 Astros. But now, his suspension is over.

tony-la-russa-white-sox
Play
Video

SI Insider: Tony La Russa Might Have Trouble Adjusting to Today's MLB

SI senior writer Tom Verducci breaks down why the White Sox hiring of Tony La Russa could be an absolute disaster--or it could be genius. The game of baseball is much different now than it was when La Russa last managed in 2011. Analytics play a much bigger role, strikeouts, ...read more

  • 41 minutes ago
brett-favre
Play
Video

Traina Thoughts: The Irony of Brett Favre Saying Sports and Politics Don't MIX

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre publicly supported President Donald Trump, this coming on the heels of him saying people don't want politics mixed with sports when addressing the current state of the NFL and NBA. Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg and SI media columnist ...read more

  • 52 minutes ago
Steve Cohen
MLB

Report: MLB Owners Approve Steve Cohen as Mets Owner

Cohen and the Sterling Partners signed an agreement in September for him to purchase the Mets.