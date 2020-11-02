Jon Lester Spends $47K on Beer for Cubs Fans

SI.com
Cubs Pitcher Jon Lester Spends $47K on Beers for Fans in Chicago

Author:
Publish date:

While Cubs free agent pitcher Jon Lester might have played his last MLB game in Chicago, it didn't stop him from providing more than 4,800 ways to keep Cubs fans smiling this weekend.

In a tweet on Monday, Lester shared that he put 1,372 Miller Lite beers on his tab Sunday, bringing his grand total to 4,838 beers from Friday to Sunday. Lester spent $47,094.90 over the weekend, which included $31,082.63 on Miller Lites and $16,012.27 in gratuity.

On Friday, the Cubs declined their 2021 mutual contract with Lester for $25 million, making him a free agent. Lester then tweeted that he wanted to thank fans for the past six years and decided to purchase his favorite beer for them.

"So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer," Lester said.

Lester purchased beers for fans at four local Chicago bars: HopSmith Tavern, The Lodge, Butch McGuire's and She-nannigans. He thanked the bars, their staff and fans cheering from afar.

"Whether this is goodbye or see you next year, I love you Chicago," Lester said in the tweet.

Lester, 36, signed a a six-year deal for $155 million with the Cubs prior to the 2015 season. He was the co-MVP of the 2016 NLCS and helped the Cubs secure their first World Series title in 108 years.

The left-handed pitcher is a free agent but has said that he wants to win his 200th career game in a Cubs' uniform.

Lester finished 3-3 with a 5.16 ERA in 12 starts last season, walked 17 and struck out 42.

In six seasons with the Cubs, Lester posted a 77-44 record with four complete games and a 3.64 ERA in 171 starts. His .636 winning percentage leads all left-handed pitchers in Cubs' history. Lester's 77 victories rank fifth-most among Cubs lefties all-time. 

Chicago (34-26) won the National League Central division before losing 2-0 to the Miami Marlins in the 2020 NL Wild Card Series.

