White Sox manager Tony La Russa was charged with a DUI in Phoenix in February, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Paula Lavigne and Charlie Moynihan.

La Russa reportedly ran his car into a curb in February, leaving his car "smoking on the side of a Phoenix-area road," per ESPN. He was taken into police custody after a field sobriety test.

The February arrest marked the second time La Russa has been arrested for driving under the influence. He was previously arrested in 2007 for a misdemeanor DUI in Jupiter, Florida.

La Russa was hired by the White Sox on Oct. 29. He previously managed in Chicago from 1979-86, amassing a 522-510 record. La Russa was fired by White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf in 1986 before a 10-year stint with the A's.

Chicago's manager was elected to the Hall-of-Fame in 2014. He sports a 2,728-2,365 career record.