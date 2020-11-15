Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized in ICU

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized in ICU

Author:
Publish date:
tommy-lasorda-jpg

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tom Lasorda has been hospitalized in Southern California.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday that their 93-year-old former manager was in intensive care and resting comfortably at a hospital in Orange County. Lasorda lives in Fullerton.

He attended the team’s Game 6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27 in Texas that clinched the Dodgers’ first World Series title since 1988.

Lasorda had a record of 1,599-1,439 while managing the Dodgers from 1976-96, guiding them to World Series championships in 1981 and ’88. The franchise won four National League pennants and eight division titles under Lasorda. He had a heart attack in June 1996 and retired from managing the Dodgers following month.

In 2000, Lasorda managed the U.S. Olympic baseball team to a gold medal at the Sydney Games.

In 2012, Lasorda was hospitalized in New York after having a heart attack.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 14, 2020; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Dustin Johnson plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National GC. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Golf

Masters Round 4 Live Blog: Tracking Tiger, Leaders at Augusta

Stay up to date with the latest fourth-round scores and highlights at the 2020 Masters.

James Conner suffered AC joint injury in Steelers win vs Dolphins
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Flex (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Dallas-Goedert-fantasy-te-rankings
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 tight end rankings to help you dominate the competition!

kevin-porter-jr-cavaliers
NBA

Report: Cavs G Kevin Porter Jr Arrested on Weapons Charges

Porter Jr. was arrested in Mahoning County, Ohio early Sunday morning.

Allen Robinson
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 wide receiver rankings to help you dominate the competition!

James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars
Play
Fantasy

Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 10 running back rankings to help you dominate the competition!

tommy-lasorda-jpg
MLB

Hall of Fame Manager Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized in ICU

The Los Angeles Dodgers said Sunday Lasorda, 93, was in intensive care and resting comfortably

jrue-holiday-pelicans
Play
NBA

NBA Rumors: Holiday Getting League-Wide Trade Interest

Jrue Holiday averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists last season and is also widely regarded as one of the best defensive guards in the NBA.