Report: Dodgers' Cody Bellinger Undergoes Shoulder Surgery

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger underwent surgery Tuesday for his right shoulder and is expected to miss 10 weeks, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports.

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today first reported that Bellinger had surgery.

Bellinger dislocated his right shoulder while celebrating a home run in the Dodgers 4-3 victory versus the Atlanta Braves in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series. His shoulder popped out of place when he used his forearm to celebrate with teammate Kike Hernandez after hitting a seventh-inning home run.

If he misses 10 weeks, according to Passan, it puts him on track to return for Major League Baseball spring training. Spring training is scheduled to begin on Feb. 27 with each of the 30 clubs in action for Cactus and Grapefruit League games.

Bellinger helped the Dodgers win the 2020 World Series and the franchise's first title since 1988. He hit 12 home runs this season, finishing with a .239 batting average and 30 RBIs.