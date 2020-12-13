MLB Rumors: Yankees, LeMahieu Still Not Close to Deal

MLB Rumors: Yankees, DJ LeMahieu Still Far Apart in FA Negotiations

The Yankees are not close to re-signing DJ LeMahieu, according to multiple reports.

As of Saturday night, LeMahieu is seeking a deal worth over $25 million more than what the Yankees are offering him, according to NJ.com's Brendan Kuty.

The news of the gap comes as USA Today's Bob Nighengale said on Friday that the free-agent second baseman is looking for a five-year deal worth, $100 million while the Yankees are more interested in a four-year deal worth around $75 million.

The 32-year-old LeMahieu finished third in the American League MVP voting last year after leading MLB in batting averaged (.364). He finished fourth in the AL MVP vote in 2019, his first season with New York.

