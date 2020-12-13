SI.com
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Reaches Plea Agreement in DUI Case

Boston Red Sox vice president and special assistant to the president of baseball operations Tony La Russa reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa has reached a plea agreement stemming from his drunk driving arrest in February, according to The Athletic's James Fegan

La Russa has agreed to a charge of reckless driving, a class two misdemeanor. He previously faced a charge of driving under the influence, per Fegan. La Russa could reportedly serve a day in jail due to the plea, though he could also opt for a work release or home detention.

Chicago's manager was arrested in February after he left his car "smoking on the side of a Phoenix-area road," per ESPN. The arrest marked his second DUI after a misdemeanor in Jupiter, Florida in 2007. 

La Russa was hired by the White Sox in October. He previously amassed a 522-510 record with Chicago from 1979-86 before a 10-year stint with the A's. La Russa is a three-time World Series champion, and he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014,

