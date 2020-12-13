Tony La Russa Reaches Plea Agreement in DUI Case

Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

White Sox manager Tony La Russa has reached a plea agreement stemming from his drunk driving arrest in February, according to The Athletic's James Fegan.

La Russa has agreed to a charge of reckless driving, a class two misdemeanor. He previously faced a charge of driving under the influence, per Fegan. La Russa could reportedly serve a day in jail due to the plea, though he could also opt for a work release or home detention.

Chicago's manager was arrested in February after he left his car "smoking on the side of a Phoenix-area road," per ESPN. The arrest marked his second DUI after a misdemeanor in Jupiter, Florida in 2007.

La Russa was hired by the White Sox in October. He previously amassed a 522-510 record with Chicago from 1979-86 before a 10-year stint with the A's. La Russa is a three-time World Series champion, and he was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014,