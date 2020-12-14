SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From Team Name

Author:
Publish date:
cleveland-indians-logo-mascot

Cleveland will change its team name from "Indians" to another mascot as early as 2022, according to the New York Times' David Waldstein and Michael Schmidt

The franchise is expected to announce the change this week, per Waldstein and Schmidt. A new nickname and logo has not been selected. Cleveland will reportedly keep its current mascot and the uniforms in 2021 before making a change ahead of the 2022 season. 

Cleveland announced in July it would consider changing the team's mascot. Its announcement came hours after the Washington Football Team announced it would undergo "a thorough review of the team's name."

“We are committed to making a positive impact in our community and embrace our responsibility to advocate social justice and equality," Cleveland's statement read in July. "Our organization fully recognizes our team name is among the most visible ways in which we connect with the community.”

Cleveland was one of the American League's first franchises after being founded in 1901. The team has used the "Indians" moniker since 1915. In 2019, Cleveland announced it would discontinue the use of the Chief Wahoo logo on its uniform. 

"Major League Baseball is committed to building a culture of diversity and inclusion throughout the game,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. “Over the past year, we encouraged dialogue with the Indians organization about the club’s use of the Chief Wahoo logo. During our constructive conversations, [owner] Paul Dolan made clear that there are fans who have a longstanding attachment to the logo and its place in the history of the team."

Cleveland has been one of the American League's best teams in recent seasons. 2020 marked the franchise's fourth playoff appearance in the last five years, though Cleveland has not won the World Series since 1948.

YOU MAY LIKE

cleveland-indians-logo-mascot
MLB

Report: Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From Team Name

Cleveland reportedly plans to begin using a new team name and uniform as early as 2022.

week-14-takeaways-update
Play
NFL

NFL Week 14 Takeaways: Hurts Gets It Done, Mahomes's Turnaround, Cards D Dominates

Plus, Pack control NFC, Washington wins without offense, Trubisky tops Watson, Dalton’s revenge and more.

patrick mahomes
NFL

NFL Playoff Tracker: Chiefs, Packers Clinch Division as Steelers Lock Up Playoff Berth

The Chiefs clinched the AFC West with Sunday's 33-27 win over the Dolphins, while Green Bay locked up the NFC North by beating Detroit, 31-24.

ncaa-basketball-logo
Play
College Basketball

Tracking College Basketball COVID-19 Schedule Changes

Stay up to date with all the latest college basketball cancellations caused by the COVID-19 crisis.

alex smith
NFL

Alex Smith Leaves Game vs. 49ers With Right Leg Injury

Smith suffered an injury against the 49ers to his right leg, the same leg that was surgically repaired in 2018.

patrick-mahomes-kansas-city-chiefs-inevitable
Play
NFL

What Will it Take to Dethrone the Chiefs?

The Chiefs are a juggernaut and their wins feel inevitable. They are good enough to sleepwalk through sloppy stretches and still win easily.

Boston Red Sox vice president and special assistant to the president of baseball operations Tony La Russa reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.
MLB

Tony La Russa Reaches Plea Agreement in DUI Case

La Russa pled guilty to a charge of reckless driving following a drunk driving arrest in February.

pitt helmet
Play
College Football

Tracker: The College Football Teams Sitting Out Bowl Season

As bowl season approaches, keep track of each program that's opted out of playing in a bowl game.