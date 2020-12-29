Phillies Acquire RP Jose Alvarado in Three-Team Trade

Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Phillies acquired reliever Jose Alvarado in a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday, the team announced.

Philadelphia sent left-hander Garrett Cleavinger to the Dodgers in the deal. Cleavinger has thrown less than a single MLB inning entering 2021 after being drafted in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft. The Rays will receive first baseman Dillon Paulson and a player to be named later after trading Alvarado. Paulson was a 13th-round pick out of USC in 2018.

Alvarado threw just nine innings in 2020, though he impressed in 35 appearances in 2019. The left-hander struck out 39 batters in 30 innings, allowing just two home runs. Alvarado sports a 3.46 ERA in four seasons since reaching the majors in 2017.

The Phillies enter 2021 sporting a nine-year playoff drought. They went 28–32 last season and finished third in the National League East.