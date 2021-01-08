Former Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Dies at 93

SI.com
MLB
Hall of Fame Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda Dies at Age 93

Hall of Fame Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda died on Thursday night, the team announced in a statement on Friday.

Lasorda, 93, suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at home at 10:09 p.m. local time and was transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Dodgers said.

Lasorda's death comes just days after he was discharged from a Southern California hospital and returned to his home in Fullerton. The former skipper had been hospitalized since Nov. 8 and spent part of that time in intensive care before undergoing several weeks of rehab in the hospital.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers from 1976-96, leading the club to eight division titles, four National League pennants and two World Series championships (1981 and 1988). He was a two-time Manager of the Year winner and amassed a record of 1,599–1,439. Following a heart attack in June 1996, he retired from managing the Dodgers the next month. 

In 1997, Lasorda was inducted as a manager into the Hall of Fame. 

After leaving his managerial position, Lasorda continued to serve in various roles with the Dodgers and was most recently a special advisor to the organization.

Lasorda attended the Dodgers' Game 6 victory over the Rays on Oct. 27 that clinched their first World Series title since 1988.

