White Sox Sign Reliever Liam Hendriks to $54 Million Deal

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

White Sox Sign Reliever Liam Hendriks to Four-Year, $54 Million Deal

Author:
Publish date:
liam-hendriks-oakland-athletics

The White Sox signed reliever Liam Hendriks to a three-year, $54 million contract on Monday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal

Hendriks will earn a guaranteed $39 million in his first three seasons, per Rosenthal. Chicago will then have the option of paying Hendriks $13 million in 2024, or buying him out and spreading the remaining money out over a period of years. 

Hendriks signed with Chicago on Monday after five years with Oakland. He's tallied 39 saves in the last two seasons, striking out 161 batters in 110 1/3 innings. The 10-year veteran earned his first-career All-Star appearance in 2019 as the A's won 97 games for the second straight year. 

Chicago has added a trio of veterans in the offseason as it eyes the American League Central crown. The White Sox traded for Rangers starter Lance Lynn on Dec. 8, signing outfielder Adam Eaton shortly thereafter. 

The White Sox reached the playoffs for the first time since 2008 last season. They enter 2021 seeking their first playoff series victory since winning the World Series in 2005

YOU MAY LIKE

Nick Saban_2
Play
College Football

Nick Saban Passes Bear Bryant for Most Titles in CFB History

Nick Saban won his seventh national championship on Monday night after Alabama beat OSU, 52-24.

How many championships has Alabama won?
Play
College Football

How Many National Championships Has Alabama Won?

Find out how many national championships Alabama has won.

Najee Harris
Play
College Football

What is the Highest-Scoring National Championship Game?

Alabama and Ohio State put on an offensive show on Monday night.

mac-jones-alabama-ohio-state
Play
College Football

Alabama Beats Ohio State as Nick Saban Wins Seventh Title

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones tallied 464 passing yards and five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide cruised to a 52-24 victory.

Devonta Smith celebrates after a touchdown in the national championship
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Shatters Records in Title Game vs. Ohio State

The Alabama wide receiver now holds nearly every championship receiving record.

liam-hendriks-oakland-athletics
MLB

White Sox Sign Reliever Liam Hendriks to $54 Million Deal

Hendriks tallied 14 saves for Oakland in 2020, striking out 37 batters in 25 1/3 innings.

devonta-smith-injury
Play
College Football

DeVonta Smith Suffers Hand Injury Early in Second Half vs. OSU

Smith finished the first half with 12 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns.

dan-quinn-cowboys-interview
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Cowboys Hire Dan Quinn as Next Defensive Coordinator

Dallas was searching for a new defensive coordinator after firing Mike Nolan last week.