Epstein to Join League Office After Cubs Resignation

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Theo Epstein to Join Commissioner's Office After Leaving Cubs

Author:
Publish date:
theo-epstein-cubs

Former Cubs and Red Sox executive Theo Epstein will join the MLB commissioner's office as a consultant in 2021, the league announced on Thursday. 

Epstein will "work with baseball analytics experts from the Commissioner's Office and the Clubs to determine the likely effects of various contemplated rule changes," per an MLB statement

"This is one of the most accomplished and thoughtful people in our sport," Manfred said on Thursday. "I am grateful that he has accepted our invitation to complement our ongoing efforts and provide his insights on making the best game in the world even better for the next generation."

Epstein, 47, resigned from his role as the Cubs' president of baseball operations in November 2020. He joined Chicago in 2011, serving as a leading force in building the 2016 World Series champions. Epstein may be stepping away from a front office for the 2021 season, though based on his comments, he could very well return to an MLB team in some capacity sooner than later.

"Next summer will be my first in 30 years not clocking into work every day at a major league ballpark," Epstein wrote in a latter in November, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. "I do plan on having a third chapter leading a baseball organization someday, though I do not expect it to be next year."

Cubs executive Jed Hoyer will take over as Chicago's new president of baseball operations in 2021. Hoyer has also been with the Cubs since 2011. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Klete Keller looks at the clock, confirming he won bronze with a time of 3:44.11 in the men's 400-meter freestyle at the 2004 Athens Olympics. Swimming Men S 400m Freestyle
Play
Olympics

Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Charged in Connection with U.S. Capitol Riot

U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller has been charged in federal court for participating in the U.S. Capitol riot, court records show.

Mark Davis
WNBA

Raiders Owner Mark Davis Buys Las Vegas Aces

Davis purchased the Aces on Thursday pending approval from the WNBA's board of governors.

kyle-pitts-florida-gators
College Football

Which Underclassmen Have Declared for the 2021 NFL Draft?

See which underclassmen have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Reinaldo-Rueda-Chile-Colombia
Play
Soccer

Reinaldo Rueda Leaves Chile to Become Colombia Coach

Rueda left La Roja to take charge of his native Colombia, which fired Carlos Queiroz.

theo-epstein-cubs
MLB

Epstein to Join League Office After Cubs Resignation

Epstein stepped down as the Cubs president of baseball operations in November 2020 after nearly a decade with the franchise.

USA U-23 coach Jason Kreis
Play
Soccer

Concacaf Confirms Olympic Qualifying Groups, Dates, Location

The groups will remain the same as the ones drawn last January for the competition in Guadalajara, Mexico.

USATSI_15417736
Play
Gambling

NFL Saturday divisional round betting breakdown: Odds, Plays and Predictions

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down how sharp bettors are wagering Saturday's divisional round matchups

Top college basketball contenders at the midway point
Play
College Basketball

College Basketball Tiers: How 45 Top Teams Stack Up

A comprehensive look at how the men's college hoops landscape is shaping up, with an eye toward March.