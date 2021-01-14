Epstein to Join League Office After Cubs Resignation

Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Former Cubs and Red Sox executive Theo Epstein will join the MLB commissioner's office as a consultant in 2021, the league announced on Thursday.

Epstein will "work with baseball analytics experts from the Commissioner's Office and the Clubs to determine the likely effects of various contemplated rule changes," per an MLB statement.

"This is one of the most accomplished and thoughtful people in our sport," Manfred said on Thursday. "I am grateful that he has accepted our invitation to complement our ongoing efforts and provide his insights on making the best game in the world even better for the next generation."

Epstein, 47, resigned from his role as the Cubs' president of baseball operations in November 2020. He joined Chicago in 2011, serving as a leading force in building the 2016 World Series champions. Epstein may be stepping away from a front office for the 2021 season, though based on his comments, he could very well return to an MLB team in some capacity sooner than later.

"Next summer will be my first in 30 years not clocking into work every day at a major league ballpark," Epstein wrote in a latter in November, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. "I do plan on having a third chapter leading a baseball organization someday, though I do not expect it to be next year."

Cubs executive Jed Hoyer will take over as Chicago's new president of baseball operations in 2021. Hoyer has also been with the Cubs since 2011.