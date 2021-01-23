MLB Rumors: Brad Hand Nearing Decision, Pirates' Taillon a Trade Candidate

It appears decision time is drawing nearer for one of baseball's most productive relief pitchers. Three-time All-Star Brad Hand is reportedly close to choosing his next team, and could sign by the end of the weekend, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Hand, who turns 31 in March, led the majors with 16 saves last season and had a 2.05 ERA with 29 strikeouts, four walks and no home runs allowed in 22 innings. Cleveland declined Hand's $10 million option for 2021 and he went unclaimed on waivers, so it will be interesting to see how much money he's able to land on the open market.

Among the teams linked to Hand are the Nationals, Angels, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets, per MLB Networks' Jon Heyman. Hand has posted a 2.70 ERA in 320 innings since becoming a full-time relief pitcher in 2016.

