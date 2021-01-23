MLB Rumors: Brad Hand Nearing Decision, Pirates' Taillon a Trade Candidate

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: The Unique Challenge MLB Clubs Are Facing in Readying Pitchers
SI Insider: The Unique Challenge MLB Clubs Are Facing in Readying Pitchers

MLB Rumors: Brad Hand Nearing Signing Decision

Author:
Updated:
Original:

It appears decision time is drawing nearer for one of baseball's most productive relief pitchers. Three-time All-Star Brad Hand is reportedly close to choosing his next team, and could sign by the end of the weekend, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

Hand, who turns 31 in March, led the majors with 16 saves last season and had a 2.05 ERA with 29 strikeouts, four walks and no home runs allowed in 22 innings. Cleveland declined Hand's $10 million option for 2021 and he went unclaimed on waivers, so it will be interesting to see how much money he's able to land on the open market.

Among the teams linked to Hand are the Nationals, Angels, Dodgers, Blue Jays and Mets, per MLB Networks' Jon Heyman. Hand has posted a 2.70 ERA in 320 innings since becoming a full-time relief pitcher in 2016.

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB:

  • Pirates starting pitcher Jameson Taillon is reportedly a candidate to be traded, possibly over the next few days. Pittsburgh recently traded starter Joe Musgrove to the Padres in exchange for prospects. Taillon did not pitch in 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)
  • In what's been described as an unusual move, the Orioles reportedly offered to defer salaries on the one-year deals offered to arbitration-eligible players Trey Mancini and Anthony Santander. Baltimore pitched to defer about 25% of each player's 2021 salary to 2022 or 2023, though neither offer was accepted. Mancini settled for $4.75 million, while Santander is headed for an arbitration hearing, where he'll get either $2.475 million or $2.1 million in 2021. (Dan Connolly, The Athletic)

YOU MAY LIKE

Matthew Stafford attempting a pass
NFL

Report: Stafford, Lions to Part Ways; Detroit to Trade QB

The Matthew Stafford era in Detroit is reportedly over. The Lions will seek a trade for the star QB this offseason, per NFL Network.

Relief pitcher Brad Hand pitches against the White Sox.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Brad Hand Nearing Decision, Pirates' Taillon a Trade Candidate

Catch up with the latest hot stove news around MLB.

deshaun-watson-trade-top-10-landing-spots
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Watson Likes Jets Over Dolphins as Trade Options

The Jets' hiring of head coach Robert Saleh has quarterback Deshaun Watson intrigued.

Jan 18, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; The Florida State Seminoles celebrate their win over the Louisville Cardinals at KFC Yum! Center.
Play
College Basketball

Sizzling Seminoles Rout No. 20 Clemson

Florida State overwhelmed No. 20 Clemson between four players scoring in double digits and one tallying a double-double during its 80-61 upset win Saturday.

Tramon Williams with the Packers
NFL

Tramon Williams Poised to Make NFL History With Packers

After re-signing with the Packers, Tramon Williams could make history as the first NFL player to play for two different teams in the postseason.

Jan 23, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Maryland Terrapins guard Aaron Wiggins (2) shoots the ball as Minnesota Gophers center Liam Robbins (0) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena.
Play
College Basketball

Maryland Makes Program History With Win Over No. 17 Minnesota

Maryland's victory over Minnesota marks the first time in program history that it has three road wins over ranked teams in one season.

watch-conor-mcgregor-dustin-poirier
MMA

How to Watch Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will meet in a highly anticipated rematch at Saturday's UFC 257.

Jan 23, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) looses control of the ball as Oklahoma Sooners forward Brady Manek (35) defends him during the first half at Lloyd Noble Center.
Play
College Basketball

No. 9 Kansas Falls to Oklahoma for Third Straight Loss

Kansas has now lost three in a row for the first time since the 2012-13 season.