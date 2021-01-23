President Biden Remembers Hank Aaron: 'He Was Unbreakable'

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
SI's Tom Verducci Remembers Hank Aaron, A Man Who Transcended Baseball
SI's Tom Verducci Remembers Hank Aaron, A Man Who Transcended Baseball

President Joe Biden Remembers Hank Aaron: 'He Was Unbreakable'

Author:
Publish date:

Following the passing of baseball legend and civil rights icon Hank Aaron, those around the sports world offered their outpouring of support and remembrances of the singular Hammerin' Hank.

On Friday evening, President Joe Biden joined in paying tribute to Aaron, releasing a statement in which he called the longtime home run king "an American hero."

“When I watched Henry Aaron play baseball, I knew I was watching someone special," Biden wrote. "It wasn’t just about watching a gifted athlete master his craft on the way to a Hall of Fame career as one of the greatest to ever play the game. It was that each time Henry Aaron rounded the bases, he wasn’t just chasing a record, he was helping us chase a better version of ourselves.”

Aaron, 86, played 23 seasons in MLB from 1954 to '76 and is ranked second all-time in career home runs (755) behind Barry Bonds (762). A 25-time All-Star, Aaron was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

“With courage and dignity, he eclipsed the most hallowed record in sports while absorbing vengeance that would have broken most people," Biden wrote. "But he was unbreakable. He stemmed the vicious force of white supremacy, in death threats, hate mail, and in hardened hearts."

Aaron surpassed Babe Ruth on MLB's all-time home run list on April 8, 1974, hitting home run No. 715 in what is among the most memorable moments in baseball history. The record stood until Aug. 7, 2007, until it was surpassed by Barry Bonds.

Aaron faced racism throughout his career that escalated to tens of thousands of death threats and hate mail as his pursuit of Ruth's record persisted. He saved boxes of hate mail at his house, even as he donated the majority of his memorabilia to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum years ago.

“Jill and I count ourselves among the many millions of Americans who are grateful for the memories he gave us and our families," Biden wrote. "As a nation, we will still chase the better version of ourselves that he set for us. As we do, we mourn his passing and send our prayers to his beloved Billye, their children and grandchildren, and the entire Aaron family. God bless, Henry ‘Hank’ Aaron, an American hero.”

More Hank Aaron Stories From the SI Vault and SI.com:

SI's Best Photos of Hank Aaron

At 23, Hank Aaron Is Already the League's Best Right-Handed Hitter - Roy Terrell, 1957

Henry Aaron May Be Getting Older, but He's Still Terrorizing Every Pitcher He Faces - Jack Mann, 1966

Henry Raps One for History: Aaron Collects Hit No. 3,000 - William Leggett, 1970

Henry Aaron Gracefully Endured the Pressure of the Chase for 715 - Ron Fimrite, 1974

Despite Losing the Home Run Record, Hank Aaron Will Always Be "The People's King" - Tom Verducci, 2007

Where Are They Now: The People Behind Hank Aaron's Record 715th Home Run - Stephanie Apstein, 2014

Hank Aaron Transcended Baseball Like Few Ever Have—or Will - Tom Verducci, 2021

YOU MAY LIKE

Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) goes up for a shot while Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the first quarter at Target Center.
Play
NBA

Clint Capela Joins Exclusive 10-Block Triple-Double Club in Hawks Win

Clint Capela became the third player in Hawks history with 10 blocks in a game, joining Dikembe Mutombo and Josh Smith.

President Joe Biden speaks at his inauguration ceremony.
Play
MLB

President Biden Remembers Hank Aaron: 'He Was Unbreakable'

President Joe Biden issued a statement on Hall of Famer and civil rights champion Hank Aaron, who passed away at age 86 on Friday.

Megan Rapinoe faces off against Colombia in an international friendly.
Soccer

Megan Rapinoe Scores Twice as USWNT Beats Colombia, 6-0

Rapinoe scored twice in the first half while youngsters Catarina Macario and Midge Purce scored their first career international goals.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Nationals on a one-year, $1 million deal.
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Zimmerman Returning to Nats, Red Sox Sign Ex-Dodger Hernandez

Catch up with the latest hot stove news around MLB.

Eagles' Josh McCown (18) throws downfield Sunday against the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Texans Interview McCown, Caldwell for HC Opening

Josh McCown has coached high school football but hasn't held a coaching position within the NFL or college ranks.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after a touchdown
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Conference Championship Fantasy Football Rankings

Senior expert Michael Fabiano provides his conference championship rankings for every position to help you dominate the competition!

USATSI_10766981
Play
Gambling

Horse Race of the Week: Pegasus World Cup Invitational

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps the $3,000,000 Pegasus World Cup Invitational on Saturday from Gulfstream; including the latest odds and his best bets