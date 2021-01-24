Report: Yankees Acquire SP Jameson Taillon From Pirates

The New York Yankees have acquired starting pitcher Jameson Taillon in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Jason Mackey.

The Pirates will receive prospects Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Maikel Escotto and Canaan Smith in return, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Taillon did not pitch in 2020 after undergoing his second Tommy John surgery, however, he is expected back this season. He returned to the mound in June 2017, five weeks after having testicular cancer surgery.

Taillon has won 29 games in 82 career starts, and currently has a 3.67 career ERA.

"It's emotional for me," Taillon said, per The Athletic's Rob Biertempfel. "I was last man standing from that 2010 draft class. That organization became family. Super excited to go to Yankees but this is still tough."

The former No. 2 overall pick of the Pirates in 2010, is due $2.25 million in 2021 and cannot be a free agent until after the 2022 campaign.

Taillon will join a starting rotation that also features fellow former Pittsburgh Pirates ace, Gerrit Cole. The Yankees also signed two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber earlier this offseason. Luis Severino is expected back sometime this season after missing last year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. Lefty Jordan Montgomery, Deivi García, their top prospect, and Domingo Germán, who missed all of last season while serving suspension for domestic abuse, will also compete for a rotation spot this season.

Former Yankees James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka remain unsigned.

The Yankees went 33-27 last season and lost in five games to the Rays in the ALDS. The Pirates went 19-41 in 2020 and have not made the postseason since 2015.