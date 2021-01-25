SI.com
Report: MLBPA Rejects MLB Proposal for Universal DH, Expanded Playoffs

The Major League Baseball Players Association has turned down MLB's latest proposal for a universal designated hitter and an expanded postseason field, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

According to ESPN, the MLBPA was hesitant to discuss a trade of the universal DH in exchange for an expanded postseason field. 

Both the universal DH and an expanded postseason field were implemented in 2020 during the 60-game regular season, which was shortened from the standard 162-game season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Last year's postseason field included 16 teams, with the top two teams in each division, plus the two remaining teams with the best records in each league making the postseason.

The current CBA between the two parties is set to expire on Dec. 1, 2021.

The 2021 MLB season is scheduled to begin on April 1. 

