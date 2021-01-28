SI.com
SI Insider: The Unique Challenge MLB Clubs Are Facing in Readying Pitchers
MLB Rumors: Mets Offer Trevor Bauer Multi-Year Deal

As the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes continue to heat up, the Mets are making a serious push to add the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner to their rotation.

The Mets have reportedly made Bauer a multi-year offer of three or four years that's less than the record $36 million average annual value for a pitcher, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. The deal includes opt outs, and there's a belief that Bauer is seeking a much longer deal after previously vowing to sign only one-year contracts.

Heyman also reports that the Dodgers have a similar interest in Bauer, though they're eyeing a shorter-term deal. It could come down to the Mets and Dodgers as the final two teams pursuing Bauer, particularly now that the Angels appear to be out of the running. The relationship between Bauer and Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway—who coached Bauer in Cleveland—has reportedly "eroded beyond repair," according to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times.

Check out the rest of Sunday's MLB rumors below:

  • The Nationals have reportedly reached an agreement with veteran catcher Alex Avila on a one-year contract. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
  • The Cubs have signed right-handed pitcher Kohl Stewart to a one-year, $700,000 contract. Stewart, the No. 4 overall pick from the 2013 draft, has a 4.79 career ERA in 62 innings. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)
  • After reportedly reaching an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright, the Cardinals are also interested in bringing back catcher Yadier Molina and second baseman Kolten Wong. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

