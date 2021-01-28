MLB Rumors: Mets Offer Trevor Bauer Multi-Year Deal

As the Trevor Bauer sweepstakes continue to heat up, the Mets are making a serious push to add the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner to their rotation.

The Mets have reportedly made Bauer a multi-year offer of three or four years that's less than the record $36 million average annual value for a pitcher, according to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network. The deal includes opt outs, and there's a belief that Bauer is seeking a much longer deal after previously vowing to sign only one-year contracts.

Heyman also reports that the Dodgers have a similar interest in Bauer, though they're eyeing a shorter-term deal. It could come down to the Mets and Dodgers as the final two teams pursuing Bauer, particularly now that the Angels appear to be out of the running. The relationship between Bauer and Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway—who coached Bauer in Cleveland—has reportedly "eroded beyond repair," according to Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times.

