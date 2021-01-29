Ken Griffey Jr. Named MLB Senior Advisor

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is continuing his MLB career in a new role.

On Friday, the league named Griffey as a senior advisor to commissioner Rob Manfred. The former outfielder will consult with MLB on a number of issues, placing an emphasis on baseball operations and youth baseball development, particularly regarding improving diversity at amateur levels of the game. Griffey also will serve as an MLB ambassador at youth baseball initiatives and at special events, such as the All-Star Game.

"We are thrilled that Ken will represent Major League Baseball on some of our sport's most important stages, alongside our current and future stars. We welcome the perspective and insights that Ken gained as an historic player, as a parent, and as someone who has spent his life in and around our great game," Manfred said in a statement.

Griffey said he is "humbled" to be asked by MLB to work in the role.

It's fitting for Griffey—nicknamed "The Kid"—to be tasked with promoting the league's youth development.

Making his MLB debut at only 19 years old, Griffey had a standout 22-year career and was one of the most popular players of his generation. He led the Mariners to their first two postseason berths in franchise history in 1995 and 1997 and was named the '97 American League MVP. Griffey also won 10 Gold Gloves, seven Silver Slugger awards and had 13 All-Star Game appearances. He hit .284 with 630 home runs and 1,836 RBI in his career while playing for the Mariners (1989–99, 2009–10), Reds (2000–08) and the White Sox (2008).

Griffey was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 after being named on 99.3% of the ballots, a record at the time. Since then, he has served as a youth ambassador for both MLB and the MLB Players Association on their joint baseball development initiatives.