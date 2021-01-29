Ken Griffey Jr. Named MLB Senior Advisor

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: The Character Clause of Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Is Nothing New
SI Insider: The Character Clause of Baseball Hall of Fame Voting Is Nothing New

Ken Griffey Jr. Hired as MLB Senior Advisor for Youth Development

Author:
Publish date:

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is continuing his MLB career in a new role.

On Friday, the league named Griffey as a senior advisor to commissioner Rob Manfred. The former outfielder will consult with MLB on a number of issues, placing an emphasis on baseball operations and youth baseball development, particularly regarding improving diversity at amateur levels of the game. Griffey also will serve as an MLB ambassador at youth baseball initiatives and at special events, such as the All-Star Game.

"We are thrilled that Ken will represent Major League Baseball on some of our sport's most important stages, alongside our current and future stars. We welcome the perspective and insights that Ken gained as an historic player, as a parent, and as someone who has spent his life in and around our great game," Manfred said in a statement.

Griffey said he is "humbled" to be asked by MLB to work in the role.

It's fitting for Griffey—nicknamed "The Kid"—to be tasked with promoting the league's youth development.

Making his MLB debut at only 19 years old, Griffey had a standout 22-year career and was one of the most popular players of his generation. He led the Mariners to their first two postseason berths in franchise history in 1995 and 1997 and was named the '97 American League MVP. Griffey also won 10 Gold Gloves, seven Silver Slugger awards and had 13 All-Star Game appearances. He hit .284 with 630 home runs and 1,836 RBI in his career while playing for the Mariners (1989–99, 2009–10), Reds (2000–08) and the White Sox (2008). 

Griffey was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2016 after being named on 99.3% of the ballots, a record at the time. Since then, he has served as a youth ambassador for both MLB and the MLB Players Association on their joint baseball development initiatives.

YOU MAY LIKE

nfl logo
Play
NFL

Lions Add Mark Brunell, Duce Staley to Coaching Staff

Brunell will coach the team's quarterbacks while Staley will be the assistant head coach and running backs coach.

nba-trade-candidates
Play
NBA

Best Trade Destinations for NBA Stars

Finding new homes for Bradley Beal, Lonzo Ball and more as the trade deadline nears.

Virginia basketball's Sam Hauser
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: High Seeds Face a Key Weekend

With the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and several high-profile conference games, who can help their résumé the most?

ken-griffey-jr-mlb-senior-advisor
Play
MLB

Ken Griffey Jr. Named MLB Senior Advisor

Griffey will focus on baseball operations, youth development and improving diversity at amateur levels.

tom-brady-patrick-mahomes
Play
Extra Mustard

Tony Romo on Brady vs. Mahomes: 'One of the great matchups in sports history'

The CBS analyst unleashes extraordinary hype for Super Bowl LV.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

giannis-nets
Play
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Needs to Commit to the Post

The Bucks’ star is committed to refining his three-point shot, but he is leaving a lot of opportunities open in the post.

Kris Bryant reacts after striking out against the Cardinals on Sept. 21, 2019.
Play
MLB

Is Anyone Trying to Win the NL Central?

It's been an awfully quiet winter so far for a select five teams.