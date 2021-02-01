Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia Announces Retirement

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia announced his retirement from Major League Baseball on Monday after 17 years in the team's organization.

Pedroia played in 1,512 games for Boston between 2006-19 and spent his entire 17-year professional career with the organization. Pedroia won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2007, the AL MVP in 2008 and three World Series titles with the Red Sox. He is also a four-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove winner and 2008 Silver Slugger award winner.

He is the only player ever in MLB to win a World Series, earn MVP, Rookie of the Year, and a Gold Glove award within their first two full seasons.

“Dustin is so much more than his American League Most Valuable Player award, his All-Star game selections and the Gold Gloves he amassed throughout his impressive 17-year career in our organization,” Red Sox owner John Henry said.

"Dustin came to represent the kind of grit, passion, and competitive drive that resonates with baseball fans everywhere and especially with Red Sox fans. He played the game he loves in service to our club, its principles and in pursuit of championships. Most of all we are forever grateful to him for what he brought to our club and to our region as an important role model showing all of us how much one can accomplish with determination and hard work.”

The 37-year-old Pedroia has played in just nine games over the last two seasons while struggling with a knee injury that he suffered in 2017. Since then, he has undergone multiple surgeries on his left knee, beginning with an initial procedure in October 2017.