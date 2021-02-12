MLB Rumors: Seattle Signs Closer Ken Giles, Red Sox Ink IF Gonzalez

After a season in which the team's relief pitchers combined for the lowest fWAR in the American League, the Mariners are reportedly nearing a multi-year deal with closer Ken Giles, according to Shannon Drayer of ESPN Seattle.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic later reported the deal to be for two years. Giles won't be ready to pitch until 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September.

Giles, 30, owns a 2.74 ERA in 357 career games, pitching for the Phillies, Astros and Blue Jays. Prior to 2020, in which his elbow injury limited him to just four games, Giles had pitched at least 50 games in each season since 2015.

If healthy in 2022, Giles would give Seattle a steady hand to close out games for the first time since Edwin Diaz was traded to the Mets following the 2018 season. Since Diaz's departure, Mariners relief pitchers rank 26th in ERA (5.04).

Keep up with the latest news and rumors around MLB: