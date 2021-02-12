MLB Rumors: Seattle Signs Closer Ken Giles, Red Sox Ink IF Gonzalez

SI.com
MLB Rumors: Mariners to Sign Closer Ken Giles to Two-Year Deal

After a season in which the team's relief pitchers combined for the lowest fWAR in the American League, the Mariners are reportedly nearing a multi-year deal with closer Ken Giles, according to Shannon Drayer of ESPN Seattle.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic later reported the deal to be for two years. Giles won't be ready to pitch until 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September.

Giles, 30, owns a 2.74 ERA in 357 career games, pitching for the Phillies, Astros and Blue Jays. Prior to 2020, in which his elbow injury limited him to just four games, Giles had pitched at least 50 games in each season since 2015.

If healthy in 2022, Giles would give Seattle a steady hand to close out games for the first time since Edwin Diaz was traded to the Mets following the 2018 season. Since Diaz's departure, Mariners relief pitchers rank 26th in ERA (5.04).

  • The Tigers are reportedly signing outfielder Nomar Mazara to a one-year, $1.75 million deal, plus incentives. Mazara hit .228/.295/.294 in 42 games with the White Sox last season. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
  • The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with utility man Marwin Gonzalez, who turns 32 in March. He has spent the last two years with the Twins. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
  • The Angels have signed veteran outfielder Jon Jay to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training. (Angels)
  • The Blue Jays have reportedly signed right-handed pitcher David Phelps to a one-year, $1.75 million deal. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

