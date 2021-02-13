Tebow Snags Mets Camp Invite Despite Poor Performance

SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
SI Insider: Bauer's Dodgers Introduction was Made Awkward by His Controversial Social Media Past
SI Insider: Bauer's Dodgers Introduction was Made Awkward by His Controversial Social Media Past

Tebow Snags Spring Training Invite With Mets Despite Poor Performance

Author:
Publish date:

Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the New York Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple-A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.

A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow, who works for the SEC Network as a football analyst during his baseball offseason, batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse.

He's been invited to major league spring training each of the past four years and has hit .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed.

Despite the poor numbers, Tebow was among the 28 nonroster spring invitees announced by New York on Saturday. The majority of minor league players won't report to camps until the big leaguers depart for opening day April 1.

Tebow, who also dealt with injuries in 2018 and '19, said last spring that he wasn't ready to give up on his dream of reaching the majors.

"That would obviously be something that would be special, and I think another part of the dream," Tebow said. "Part of it's just playing every day and enjoying it and competing, which I love. Obviously, that would be awesome. It would be a lie if I said that wouldn't be super cool. ... But I wouldn't say it would be a success or failure if that did or did not happen."

YOU MAY LIKE

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Baylor Lead Men's Selection Committee's Top 16

If March Madness started today, here's how the top four seed lines would shake out.

Feb 28, 2020; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets outfielder Tim Tebow walks back to the dugout after striking out in the fourth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Clover Park.
Play
MLB

Tebow Snags Mets Camp Invite Despite Poor Performance

Tebow is taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

Jay Bruce 2
MLB

Report: Yankees Sign Jay Bruce to Minor-League Deal

Bruce has a .245/.314/.469 slash line with 318 home runs and 948 RBIs in his 13-year career.

USATSI_15557524
Play
Gambling

NHL Betting Breakdown: Previews, Odds and Plays for Saturday, February 13th

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on two matchups from the NHL North Division on his Saturday hockey betting card.

Naomi Osaka at the Australian Open
Play
Tennis

Australian Open Midterm Grades

Naomi Osaka isn't fazed by her brutal draw, Venus Williams showed tremendous courage and more from the midway point of the Australian Open.

USATSI_14056773
Gambling

2021 Daytona 500 Odds: Denny Hamlin Leads the Pack

Oddsmakers list the back-to-back winner as the favorite at Daytona

doyle-urban-meyer
Extra Mustard

Urban Meyer's Bad Decision (Reprise)

In this weekend's hot clicks, Urban Meyer’s irresponsible hire, Tennessee's excessive recruiting and more

USATSI_15505238 (1)
Play
Gambling

Saturday NCAA Basketball Betting Spotlight: Three Top 25 Matchups, Odds, Breakdown & Picks

Get the latest "Vegas Whispers" plays and information for Saturday's college basketball action.