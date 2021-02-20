Report: Yankees Re-Sign Brett Gardner to One-Year Deal

Brett Gardner is returning to New York.

The Yankees reportedly signed the veteran outfielder to a one-year deal with a $4 million guarantee, per MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. His contract also comes with an option in 2022.

Gardner could make close to $11 million over two years if the Yankees pick up the second-year option. The Yankees wanted to offer Gardner a deal around $3 million to avoid going over the $210 million competitive balance tax, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

Last season, Gardner played in 49 games, slashing .223/.354/.392 with investors home runs and 15 RBI. He also racked up a 1.079 OPS in the MLB postseason.

Gardner, who played 13 seasons in New York, dabbled with free agency last season. The Yankees re-signed him on a one-year deal worth $12.5 million in 2020.

He joins Mike Tauchman, Clint Frazier, Greg Allen, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield. While Frazier will most likely start in the left field, Gardner and Tauchman provide the Yankees with a ton of depth in the outfield.

Gardner made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2008 and was part of the 2009 World Series championship team that defeated the Phillies. He was named an All-Star 2015 and went on to win the Gold Glove Award in 2016.