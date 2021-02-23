Report: Kazmir Eyes MLB Return, Signs With Giants

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants signed pitcher Scott Kazmir to a minor league contract on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

Kazmir, 37, will also receive an invitation to join San Francisco's major league squad during spring training.

Reaching the majors in 2021 would mark quite an accomplishment for Kazmir. He hasn't pitched in an MLB game since 2016, most recently taking the mound at minor league exhibitions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Olney reported that Kazmir was set to begin throwing for teams in his push for a comeback. The left-handed pitcher told the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin in late January that his fastball had been clocked at 90.9 mph while throwing in recent bullpen sessions, and he expected it to keep climbing.

Kazmir could be an affective arm for San Francisco if he can return to his MLB form. He amassed 108 wins with a 4.01 ERA in 12 seasons, earning three All-Star nods. Kazmir struck out 874 batters in his first six seasons with the Rays, logging 41 playoff innings in the process. He went on to play for the Angels, Indians, Athletics and Dodgers before injuries sidelined him.

The Giants enter 2021 in the midst of a four-year playoff drought. They finished third in the National League West last season at 29–31.