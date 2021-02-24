SI.com
MLB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABMEMBERSSubscribe
Search
Adrian Gonzalez Calls Changes in Baseball an 'Interesting Contradiction' on MLB's Part
Adrian Gonzalez Calls Changes in Baseball an 'Interesting Contradiction' on MLB's Part

Reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu Tests Positive for COVID-19, Will Report Late

Author:
Publish date:

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

The reigning American League Most Valuable Player will report late to training camp and will remain isolated for the next several days, according to the team. He is asymptomatic. 

"He believes he contracted a mild case of the disease in January, which is reinforced by the presence of COVID antibodies in additional testing. Other than being frustrated, Jose feels great and, like the rest of us, is looking forward to when he rejoins the club in the not too distant future," the team reported in a statement from general manager Rick Hahn. 

With Abreu testing positive for COVID-19, he becomes the third of the four major 2020 awards to contract COVID-19. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020 before winning the National League MVP Award.

Indians pitcher Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 before reporting to camp and missed the team's first four days of workouts. 

In the 60 games last season, Abreu compiled 43 runs, 76 hits, 19 home runs, 60 RBI and recored a slash line of .317/.370/.617. 

As spring training gets closer, the first results of intake testing indicated that nine players and four staffers tested positive for the COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.3% among 4,336 samples, according to MLB and the MLBPA. 

In July 2020, 58 players and eight staff members tested positive in early-July intake testing before summer camp began. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 4, 2021; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
NFL

Jason Pierre-Paul Undergoes Minor Surgery on Left Knee

Pierre-Paul previously had an arthroscopic surgery on the same knee (left) in July to clean up cartilage that caused him discomfort.

Jose Abreu 2
Play
MLB

Reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu Tests Positive for COVID-19

The White Sox first baseman was asymptomatic and will report late to training camp.

Duke's DJ Steward drives to the basket
Play
Gambling

2021 College Basketball Conference Odds and Futures - Two Blue Bloods are Back in the Mix

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the latest NCAA basketball conference betting odds as well as the updated futures market for the National Championship.

ian-eagle
Play
Extra Mustard

Let's Talk About Ian Eagle's Greatness

He put on a play-by-play clinic during Luka Dončić's heroics.

Raheem-Sterling-Man-City-League-Cup
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Man City

Monchengladbach and Man City will meet in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Puskás Aréna on Feb. 24.

zidane-ronaldo-messi-best-player.jpg
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

Atalanta will welcome Real Madrid to Gewiss Stadium as the two teams meet for their first leg in the Champions League round of 16.

jarred-kelenic-seattle-mariners
Play
MLB

Prospect Says Mariners Are Manipulating His Service Time

Mariners prospect Jarred Kelenic said it is "beyond frustrating" to remain in the minor leagues despite being ready to play for Seattle.

NBA

STN Embed