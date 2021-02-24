Reigning AL MVP Jose Abreu Tests Positive for COVID-19

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Wednesday.

The reigning American League Most Valuable Player will report late to training camp and will remain isolated for the next several days, according to the team. He is asymptomatic.

"He believes he contracted a mild case of the disease in January, which is reinforced by the presence of COVID antibodies in additional testing. Other than being frustrated, Jose feels great and, like the rest of us, is looking forward to when he rejoins the club in the not too distant future," the team reported in a statement from general manager Rick Hahn.

With Abreu testing positive for COVID-19, he becomes the third of the four major 2020 awards to contract COVID-19. Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2020 before winning the National League MVP Award.

Indians pitcher Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 before reporting to camp and missed the team's first four days of workouts.

In the 60 games last season, Abreu compiled 43 runs, 76 hits, 19 home runs, 60 RBI and recored a slash line of .317/.370/.617.

As spring training gets closer, the first results of intake testing indicated that nine players and four staffers tested positive for the COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 0.3% among 4,336 samples, according to MLB and the MLBPA.

In July 2020, 58 players and eight staff members tested positive in early-July intake testing before summer camp began.