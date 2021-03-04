Report: Jackie Bradley Jr. to Sign Deal With Brewers

Former Red Sox centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. plans to sign a two-year, $24 million deal with the Brewers, according to The Boston Globe's Julian McWilliams.

The contract reportedly includes an opt-out after the first year.

Bradley heads to Milwaukee after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Red Sox, who drafted him with the No. 40 pick in 2011.

During his time in Boston, Bradley, 30, established himself as an elite outfielder with a collection of highlight-reel catches in center field. In 2018, he won a Gold Glove and was named American League Championship Series MVP after hitting a two-run home run and a grand slam against the Astros during the series.

Last season, Bradley batted .283 with seven home runs, 22 RBIs and a .814 OPS.

He was among a group of free agents who remained unsigned at the start of spring training last month. Boston seemed unlikely to re-sign Bradley in 2021 in order to avoid surpassing the luxury tax threshold.

He joins a Brewers outfield that includes Gold Glove winners Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain, who returned this season after opting out of the 2020 campaign, as well as Avisaíl García.

Milwaukee finished the 2020 regular season at 29–31 and lost to the Dodgers in two games in the Wild Card series.