SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAABNCAAFMLBSOCCERHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Report: Astros Sign SP Lance McCullers to Five-Year, $85 Million Extension

Author:
Publish date:
lance-mccullers-astros

The Astros have agreed to a five-year, $85 million extension with starting pitcher Lance McCullers, according to Fox 26 Houston's Mark Berman

McCullers, 27, was set to enter free agency after the 2021 season prior to Wednesday's agreement. He's spent his first five MLB seasons with Houston, posting a career 3.70 ERA with 565 strikeouts in 508 innings. 

Houston's right hander missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2018. He returned to the mound in 2020 and posted a 3.93 ERA in 11 starts.

McCullers will anchor an Astros rotation that is battling the injury bug ahead of 2021. Justin Verlander's status for the season is uncertain after he underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2020. Framber Valdez will likely start the season on the Injured List after suffering a hand injury in Spring Training

Houston is seeking its fifth straight playoff appearance. The Astros reached the World Series in 2017 and 2019 before losing to the Rays in the 2020 ALCS. 

YOU MAY LIKE

lance-mccullers-astros
MLB

Report: Astros Sign McCullers to Five-Year Extension

The Astros have secured a key piece of their rotation as the start of the 2021 season approaches.

Coach Nick Nurse talking with Pascal Siakam during the fourth quarter against the Warriors.
NBA

Report: Lines Crossed During Nick Nurse And Pascal Siakam Confrontation

Siakam reportedly used words "beyond standard cursing" towards coach Nick Nurse.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) rolls out of the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals during the third quarter at NRG Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: How NFL Free Agency Impacts Everyone Else - The Losers

SI Fantasy's Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look how free agency roster moves hurt some players

curtis samuel
Play
Fantasy

2021 Fantasy Football: NFL Free Agency Winners & Losers

Michael Fabiano takes an in-depth look at the winners & losers of the 2021 NFL free agency period

Nelson Agholor with the Raiders.
Play
Fantasy

2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Fantasy Breakdowns on the Latest Moves

SI Fantasy analyst Michael Fabiano logs the impact of the fantasy noteworthy moves during the 2021 NFL offseason

ESPN SportsCenter's Scott Van Pelt
Play
Extra Mustard

'It Just Sucks:' SVP Still Can't Taste Much After Having COVID-19

ESPN's Scott Van Pelt talks about COVID-19, 'Bad Beats,' 'Ted Lasso' and more.

justin-herron-patriots
NFL

Patriots OL Herron Helps Stop Sexual Assault Attempt

Herron and Phoenix resident Murry Rogers stopped a sexual assault attempt at Kiwanis Park in Tempe, Ariz., over the weekend.

Christian Pulisic is back in USMNT camp
Play
Soccer

Pulisic on His Chelsea Form, Olympics, USMNT Return

The U.S. star is out to prove his worth at Chelsea and would play in the Olympics if released—and if the U.S. qualifies.