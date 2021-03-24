Report: Astros Sign McCullers to Five-Year Extension

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros have agreed to a five-year, $85 million extension with starting pitcher Lance McCullers, according to Fox 26 Houston's Mark Berman.

McCullers, 27, was set to enter free agency after the 2021 season prior to Wednesday's agreement. He's spent his first five MLB seasons with Houston, posting a career 3.70 ERA with 565 strikeouts in 508 innings.

Houston's right hander missed the entire 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in November 2018. He returned to the mound in 2020 and posted a 3.93 ERA in 11 starts.

McCullers will anchor an Astros rotation that is battling the injury bug ahead of 2021. Justin Verlander's status for the season is uncertain after he underwent Tommy John surgery in October 2020. Framber Valdez will likely start the season on the Injured List after suffering a hand injury in Spring Training.

Houston is seeking its fifth straight playoff appearance. The Astros reached the World Series in 2017 and 2019 before losing to the Rays in the 2020 ALCS.