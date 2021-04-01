Report: Mets-Nationals Opener Postponed Due to COVID-19

SI.com
New York Mets, Francisco Lindor agree to 10-year $341 million contract extension
Thursday's Opening Day matchup between the Mets and Nationals at Nationals Park is being postponed due to COVID-19 issues, according to ESPN's Buster Olney.

It is unclear when the game will be rescheduled. 

According to ESPN, Friday's game is also being postponed and the earlier the teams would potentially play is Saturday.

The news comes after Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo announced on Wednesday that one player within the organization tested positive for COVID-19. It is unclear which player tested positive for COVID-19.

Rizzo said Wednesday that the team would have been down at least five players and a staff member had Thursday's game been played. 

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Thursday morning that there are concerns of at least one additional positive COVID-19 test within the team.

Baseball Needs to Rally in 2021. The Future of the Game Is at Stake

The test that returned positive on Wednesday was conducted Monday while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training.

Per MLB's health and safety protocols for 2021, the player who tested positive will be required to isolate for a minimum of 10 days, among other factors, before returning to the team.

The Nationals previously did not have a single player test positive during their six weeks of spring training camp in Florida.

Last season, there were 45 regular-season games postponed for coronavirus-related reasons, with just two games that were not made up.

