Cabrera Slides Into Second After Hitting First HR of MLB Season

Jose Altuve done with scandals, slipups and yips
Miguel Cabrera Slides Into Second Base After Hitting First Home Run of 2021 MLB Season

Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera hit the first home run of the 2021 MLB season on Thursday, smacking the ball over the right field fence in less-than-ideal conditions to give Detroit a 1–0 lead.

While Cabrera got the Tigers on the board with a solo home run off Cleveland ace Shane Bieber, he didn't originally know he hit a dinger. 

The deep fly got lost in driving snow in Detroit, originally forcing Cabrera to slide into second base before heading toward home. 

Cabrera's first home run of 2021 continues his quest toward one of the most exclusive clubs in MLB history. He entered this season with 2,866 hits and 487 career home runs, just short of joining the 3000-hit, 500-home-run club. Only six players in MLB history have ever accomplished the feat, including Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols. 

Cabrera has been with Detroit since 2008, posting a .931 OPS in his time with the Tigers. The two-time MVP won the triple crown in 2013 as he led the American league in batting average, OBP and OPS.

