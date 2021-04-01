Report: Mets, Lindor Reach Impasse in Contract Negotiations

On the eve of Opening Day, it doesn't appear that the Mets and star shortstop Francisco Lindor will come to an agreement on a new megadeal.

Lindor and the team are reportedly at an impasse regarding a contract extension, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Unless the two sides come to an agreement, Lindor will enter free agency after the season ends.

As things stand, the Mets are unwilling to increase their offer of 10 years, $325 million, while Lindor will reportedly not move off his 12-year, $385 million request. Lindor has imposed a deadline of Opening Day to complete negotiations, though it's possible talks can extend beyond that date.

Mets owner Steve Cohen offered his take on the negotiations via Twitter on Tuesday, praising Lindor in the process.

Lindor, 27, is one of the faces of baseball and has the perfect personality to be a franchise player in New York. He will make $22.3 million in 2021, his first with the Mets. He arrived in Queens alongside starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco via a blockbuster trade from Cleveland in January, in which the Mets gave up four players. A four-time All-Star, Lindor has won two Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers so far, finishing in the top 15 in MVP voting each year from 2016-19.

The Mets' $325 million offer to Lindor reportedly included deferred money initially, though Cohen removed that condition in a dinner meeting with Lindor. Lindor and his agent, David Meter, have only made the lone offer to New York, and have not budged from their numbers.

DiComo reports that Cohen is "upset and baffled" at Lindor holding firm to his contract request. The Mets love Lindor and would not have traded for him if they didn't intend on keeping him with their franchise long term, but as of now, they will not increase their offer to meet Lindor in the middle. Cohen could break the team's stance by "going rogue," but he reportedly has concern about setting that precedent.

In 60 games last season, Lindor hit .258/.335/.415 with eight home runs, six stolen bases and 27 RBIs.