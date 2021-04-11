SI.com
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Angels OF Dexter Fowler Out for Season With Torn ACL

Author:
Publish date:

Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler will miss the rest of the 2021 season after tearing his ACL, the team confirmed on Sunday.

Fowler will undergo surgery at a later date prior to a rehab period of 6-9 months, per the Angels.

This is Fowler's 14th MLB season and first with the Angels, who acquired him in a trade with the Cardinals in early February. The 35-year-old is a career .259 hitter with 1,306 hits, adding 149 stolen bases and 127 home runs. Fowler played his last four seasons with St. Louis after a two-year stint with the Cubs. He was an All-Star and won the World Series with Chicago in 2016.

Los Angeles will replace Fowler with either Juan Lagares or Jose Rojas in right field, manager Joe Maddon said. Highly touted prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh could also join the Angels to replace Fowler if they are recalled from the alternate site in Tempe, Ariz.

The Angels entered Sunday tied with the Astros for the AL West lead at 6–3. They have not reached the postseason since 2014.

YOU MAY LIKE

eddie-george-titans
College Football

Report: Eddie George to Be Named Tennessee State Coach

Tennessee State is reportedly bringing in an NFL legend as it looks to boost its football program.

dexter-fowler-angels
MLB

Angels OF Dexter Fowler Out for Season With Torn ACL

This is Fowler's 14th MLB season and first with the Angels, who acquired him in a trade with the Cardinals in early February.

Weston McKennie with Cristiano Ronaldo
Play
Soccer

McKennie Follows Pulisic, Dike as USMNT Scorers This Weekend

Weston McKennie scored two minutes after coming on for Juventus in a 3-1 win over Genoa on Sunday.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the bench.
NBA

Report: AD Due Back This Month, LeBron Soon After

Lakers doctors will reevaluate Anthony Davis upon the team's return from a five-game road trip, while LeBron James is expected back in three weeks.

hideki-matsuyama
Golf

Matsuyama's Masters Lead Presents Two Paths to History

Defending a big lead on a Sunday at Augusta can be a formidable task, especially for a man trying to become the first Japanese man to win a major.

Bianca Belair
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 Night One Takeaways

Bad Bunny held his own, but Saturday's WrestleMania opener will be remembered in wrestling lore for its main event between Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks.

Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks on SmackDown
Play
Wrestling

WrestleMania 37 Recap: Results, Highlights and Analysis

Read updates from the first night of WWE's WrestleMania 37 from Tampa as they happened.

Tony Finau during the 2021 Masters Tournament.
Golf

Finau Gets FaceTime Call From Tom Brady During Masters

Finau was waiting in the caddie house during a weather delay when he was handed a phone.