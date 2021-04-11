Angels OF Dexter Fowler Out for Season With Torn ACL

Angels outfielder Dexter Fowler will miss the rest of the 2021 season after tearing his ACL, the team confirmed on Sunday.

Fowler will undergo surgery at a later date prior to a rehab period of 6-9 months, per the Angels.

This is Fowler's 14th MLB season and first with the Angels, who acquired him in a trade with the Cardinals in early February. The 35-year-old is a career .259 hitter with 1,306 hits, adding 149 stolen bases and 127 home runs. Fowler played his last four seasons with St. Louis after a two-year stint with the Cubs. He was an All-Star and won the World Series with Chicago in 2016.

Los Angeles will replace Fowler with either Juan Lagares or Jose Rojas in right field, manager Joe Maddon said. Highly touted prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh could also join the Angels to replace Fowler if they are recalled from the alternate site in Tempe, Ariz.

The Angels entered Sunday tied with the Astros for the AL West lead at 6–3. They have not reached the postseason since 2014.