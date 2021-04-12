Twins–Red Sox Game Postponed After Daunte Wright Shooting

SI.com
Monday's Twins–Red Sox Game Postponed After Police Shooting of Daunte Wright

Monday's game between the Twins and Red Sox has been postponed after police shot and killed a 20-year-old Black man in Minnesota. 

On Sunday, police shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minn., a suburb of Minneapolis. Wright's death sparked protests into early Monday morning. 

"Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in the evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today's game," the Twins said in a statement.

The team said the decision was made in consultation with MLB, local and state officials. The league has not yet rescheduled the game. 

Video footage of the encounter shows three police officers surrounding a car that authorities say was pulled over due to expired registration tags. One officer attempts to handcuff Wright while another informed him that he was being arrested on a warrant. A struggle between the officers and Wright ensues before the shooting.

In bodycam footage, a police officer is heard saying, "I’ll Tase you! I’ll Tase you! Taser! Taser! Taser!” before drawing her weapon. Wright broke free from the police and got back behind the wheel of his car. The officer fired a single shot from her handgun before the car sped away.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating. The police officer who shot Wright says that she intended to fire a Taser and not a handgun. Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon called the shooting "an accidental discharge." The officer is currently on administrative leave.

The NBA is also discussing postponing Monday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Brooklyn Nets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews

The shooting happened approximately 10 miles from where former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd in May 2020. Chauvin is currently on trial for murder. 

