Jacob deGrom Makes History in 15-Strikeout Outing

At this point, every Jacob deGrom outing is appointment television.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was in peak form Friday night against the Nationals, tossing his second career shutout with a career-high 15 strikeouts. That brings his season punch-out total to 50, breaking the previous record of 48 for most strikeouts in a player's first four outings held by Shane Bieber (2021) and Nolan Ryan (1978).

Because he can do no wrong, deGrom also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI double. He's 6-for-11 on the season and has a hit in every game he's played in, and has scored more runs (three) than earned runs given up (one).

The Mets won, 6-0, as deGrom lowered his career ERA to 2.55—the lowest in Mets history. He allowed just two hits and no walks on the night.

deGrom has notched at least 14 strikeouts in his last three starts, becoming the third player ever to accomplish that feat along with Gerrit Cole (2019) and Pedro Martínez (1999). He's the first Mets pitcher to strike out 15 since Al Leiter on Aug. 8, 1999, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Of his 109 pitches, 10 clocked in at 100 miles per hour or harder, topping out at 101 mph. deGrom got 30 swings-and-misses and retired the last 19 batters of the game.

So far this season, deGrom has allowed just 13 hits and one earned run over 29 innings, with 50 strikeouts and a 0.31 ERA. Be sure to set your calendars—his next start is scheduled for Friday at Philadelphia.

