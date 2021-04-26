Rockies GM Jeff Bridich Steps Down

Rockies general manager Jeff Bridich has "mutually agreed" to step down from his role with the team, the organization announced Monday.

The decision is effective immediately.

Bridich joined the franchise in 2004 and worked in a number of roles throughout the team's baseball operations department during his tenure. After the 2014 season, Bridich was named the club's general manager.

Among other recent moves, Bridich traded All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals this past offseason, sending more than $50 million to St. Louis as part of the deal.

The trade left Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story feeling, "sad, and a little frustrated," and sparked an intense reaction within Colorado's fan base.

"Arenado was traded in part because he was unhappy about how the team has been run," Sports Illustrated's Tom Verducci wrote at the time of the trade. "Can you blame him? Over the past three years Colorado signed one major league free agent: Daniel Murphy on his last legs.

"Since Arenado made his first All-Star team in 2015, the Rockies have spent $281.6 million on 12 free agents. Virtually all of their decisions have been disasters. From breakout hitters without a position (Murphy, Ian Desmond) to veteran relievers on their way down (Wade Davis, Jake McGee, Bryan Shaw, Mike Dunn, Jason Motte, Chad Qualls) the Rockies have missed on all 12 free agents with the possible exception of a one-year, $2.6 million deal for Mark Reynolds, who was O.K."

In Bridich's tenure as the general manager, the team made two postseason appearances, but failed to win a game in either playoff series.

This season, the Rockies have gotten off to a 8–13 start.

Chief operating officer Greg Feasel will step into the role in an interim basis. Feasel, now in his 26th season with the team, will oversee baseball operations as well as his current responsibilities leading the organization’s business operations.

