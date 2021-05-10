Jacob deGrom Exits Start With 'Right Side Tightness'

The Mets ran their winning streak to a season-best five games with Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks, but the news was not all positive. Ace Jacob deGrom exited the game after starting to warm up for the sixth inning with what the team is calling right side tightness, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

deGrom underwent an MRI after the game, which the team is hoping will reveal nothing that would cause deGrom to miss extensive time.

Despite the early exit, deGrom picked up his third win of the season after allowing one run on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.68. He called for team trainer Brian Chicklo while warming up for the sixth inning before deciding to leave the game.

Manager Luis Rojas made the distinction following the game that deGrom was only experiencing tightness, and had no pain. There was debate about whether or not deGrom would remain in the game, but ultimately the decision was made to err on the side of caution.

“We’re hoping for the best,” outfielder Michael Conforto said. “Jake’s very careful. He’s not going to pitch on anything that doesn’t feel right. He’s a really tough guy as well. He’s strong. He’s built well. We don’t know anything at this point, so it doesn’t make any sense to speculate what’s going on. But obviously, we don’t like to see him leave the game early.”

deGrom's next start is scheduled for Sunday at Tampa Bay, though it's unclear if that will need to be pushed back or not.

