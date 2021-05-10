Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

Jacob deGrom Exits Start With 'Right Side Tightness'

Author:
Publish date:

The Mets ran their winning streak to a season-best five games with Sunday's 4-2 win over the Diamondbacks, but the news was not all positive. Ace Jacob deGrom exited the game after starting to warm up for the sixth inning with what the team is calling right side tightness, according to MLB.com's Anthony DiComo.

deGrom underwent an MRI after the game, which the team is hoping will reveal nothing that would cause deGrom to miss extensive time.

Despite the early exit, deGrom picked up his third win of the season after allowing one run on one hit and three walks with six strikeouts in five innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.68. He called for team trainer Brian Chicklo while warming up for the sixth inning before deciding to leave the game.

Manager Luis Rojas made the distinction following the game that deGrom was only experiencing tightness, and had no pain. There was debate about whether or not deGrom would remain in the game, but ultimately the decision was made to err on the side of caution.

“We’re hoping for the best,” outfielder Michael Conforto said. “Jake’s very careful. He’s not going to pitch on anything that doesn’t feel right. He’s a really tough guy as well. He’s strong. He’s built well. We don’t know anything at this point, so it doesn’t make any sense to speculate what’s going on. But obviously, we don’t like to see him leave the game early.”

deGrom's next start is scheduled for Sunday at Tampa Bay, though it's unclear if that will need to be pushed back or not.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

jacob degrom (2)
MLB

Jacob deGrom Exits Start With 'Right Side Tightness'

deGrom left the game after experiencing tightness while warming up for the sixth inning against the Diamondbacks, and underwent an MRI after the game.

Rory McIlroy
Golf

McIlroy Ends 18-Month Win Drought at Quail Hollow

Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed.

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles guard Max Abmas (3) drives to the basket during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
NBA

Oral Roberts Star Max Abmas Declares for NBA Draft

Max Abmas was the breakout star of the NCAA tournament.

Pelicans executive vice presiden David Griffin
NBA

NBA Fines Pelicans’ Griffin $50,000 for Zion Comments

Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin said that "the open season" on Zion Williamson in the paint led to the star's finger injury.

canelo alvarez
Play
Boxing

Three Questions From Canelo’s Defeat of Saunders

Saul “Canelo” Álvarez moved one step closer to history Saturday night when he beat Billy Joe Saunders.

baffert-derby-positive
Play
Horse Racing

Baffert's Leaking Credibility Reaches Saturation Point

Bob Baffert is facing the most damaging drug positive of his career—and, arguably, in the history of horse racing.

Medina Spirit winning the Kentucky Derby.
Play
Horse Racing

Baffert Suspended After Medina Spirit Tests Positive

Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert announced Sunday that Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit has tested positive for the steroid cream betamethasone.

Naomi Osaka at the Miami Open
Play
Tennis

Naomi Osaka Conflicted Over Holding the Tokyo Olympics

Naomi Osaka said there "definitely should be a discussion" about holding the Tokyo Olympics this summer during the ongoing pandemic.