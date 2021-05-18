ESPN Announces New Six-Part Documentary Profiling Derek Jeter

ESPN Films has announced a new six-part documentary series that will profile former Yankees star Derek Jeter.

The film, currently titled The Captain is set for a 2022 release.

According to the film's release, the series will "tell the story of one of the greatest icons in modern sports and reveal the man behind the icon."

"The documentary series will use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

The film is being executive produced by Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media, Excel Media and Connor Schell, in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball. Emmy-winner Randy Wilkins will serve as its director.

Jeter retired in 2014, after spending his entire 20-year major league career with the Yankees.

He was named the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year after his first full season in New York and went on to lead the Yankees to five World Series titles, seven AL pennants and 16 postseason appearances. The 14-time All-Star also won five Gold Gloves and finished second all-time in games played at shortstop.

Jeter is currently the CEO of the Miami Marlins.

While he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in January 2020, his induction ceremony was postponed until this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

