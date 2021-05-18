ESPN Announces New Six-Part Documentary Profiling Derek Jeter

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search

ESPN Announces New Six-Part Documentary On Yankees Legend Derek Jeter

Author:
Publish date:

ESPN Films has announced a new six-part documentary series that will profile former Yankees star Derek Jeter.

The film, currently titled The Captain is set for a 2022 release.

According to the film's release, the series will "tell the story of one of the greatest icons in modern sports and reveal the man behind the icon."  

"The documentary series will use Jeter’s journey as a vessel to tell a larger cultural story that explores race, family, community, rivalries and more. The heartbeat of the project is candid access to the man who helped restore shine to a team, a city, and a culture."

From the SI Vault — Exit Center Stage: A Tribute to the Captain

The film is being executive produced by Spike Lee, Mike Tollin, Mandalay Sports Media, Excel Media and Connor Schell, in association with The Players’ Tribune and Major League Baseball. Emmy-winner Randy Wilkins will serve as its director. 

Jeter retired in 2014, after spending his entire 20-year major league career with the Yankees. 

He was named the 1996 American League Rookie of the Year after his first full season in New York and went on to lead the Yankees to five World Series titles, seven AL pennants and 16 postseason appearances. The 14-time All-Star also won five Gold Gloves and finished second all-time in games played at shortstop.

Jeter is currently the CEO of the Miami Marlins. 

While he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in January 2020, his induction ceremony was postponed until this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

More MLB Coverage:
Verducci: What's Behind Baseball's Hit-By-Pitch Epidemic?
Martell: MLB Must Amend Three-Batter Rule After Scary Situation
Laws: Pujols Bests Bumgarner in Ideal Dodgers Debut
Verducci: Inside the Devastating Gig Economy of Relief Pitching

YOU MAY LIKE

dCOVnbaPLAYOFFprev.LO2
NBA

The NBA's Superfans Are Ready for the Postseason

After a year away from their beloved arenas, Brooklyn’s Mr. Whammy, Los Angeles’s Clipper Darrell, and other in-arena staples talk about what they've been doing during crowd-less games, and the anticipation building for a somewhat-normal playoffs.

Stephen Curry celebrates
NBA

The 20 Most Important Players in the NBA Playoffs

Ranking the most pivotal figures as the 2021 NBA playoffs begin.

caris-levert-pacers
NBA

Report: Caris LeVert Expected to Miss Play-in Game

LeVert averaged 20.7 points, 4.9 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game for Indiana this season.

bill-de-blasio-brooklyn-nets
NBA

Bill de Blasio Roasted for Nets Gear at Press Conference

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio seems to be the latest fan on the Nets bandwagon.

derek-jeter-voted-hall-of-fame
MLB

ESPN Announces New Six-Part Documentary Profiling Derek Jeter

The film is slated to premiere on ESPN and ESPN+ in 2022.

View of the U.S. Capitol
College

Congress Making Critical Progress on NIL, Athletes' Rights

The race is on to July 1, but will a federal name, image and likeness bill be in place for NCAA athletes by then?

TNT Play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Harlan
Play
Extra Mustard

There’s Only Person Who Should Replace Marv Albert as TNT's Top NBA Voice

Kevin Harlan deserves to be Turner Sports' lead play-by-play broadcaster.

May 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Mets center fielder Kevin Pillar (11) is helped off the field after being hit by a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the seventh inning at Truist Park.
MLB

MLB Must Act Before Beanballs Hurt Players and the Game

Kevin Pillar's hit-by-pitch in the face is the latest warning sign that MLB must address its growing HBP epidemic.