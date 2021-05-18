Mets OF Kevin Pillar Hit in Face by Pitch, Exits Game

Mets outfielder Kevin Pillar exited New York's win over the Braves on Monday night after being being struck in the face by a fastball.

Pillar was hit with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning. Braves pitcher Jacob Webb had Pillar in a 1-2 hole, but his next pitch flew high and inside before striking Pillar in the face.

It was a scary scene in Atlanta as blood quickly poured out of Pillar as he hit the ground. But the veteran outfielder was able to walk off under his own power before heading to the New York locker room.

Warning: the clip below features graphic content.

Pillar is in his ninth MLB season and his first with the Mets. He is a career .262 hitter, tallying 877 hits and 84 home runs. No update has been provided on his status for the rest of the series as of Monday evening.

The Mets advanced to 19–16 with Monday's victory. They currently lead the National League East.

