Sports Illustrated home
MLB
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
Tony La Russa is Wrong for Siding With the Unwritten Rules of Baseball Over Yermín Mercedes
Tony La Russa is Wrong for Siding With the Unwritten Rules of Baseball Over Yermín Mercedes

Tony La Russa Clueless for Choosing Unwritten Rules: Unchecked

Author:
Publish date:

Baseball’s unwritten rules remain that way because if you actually wrote them out, you’d see how stupid they are. And Tony La Russa just sided with them over his own player. Good job skip.

Think about this...La Russa is ok with Yermín Mercedes being thrown at by the other team, but not with him hitting a home run. I don’t care how many runs the White Sox were up, or if it were me throwing the pitch, there’s no universe where that makes sense.

He also called Mercedes clueless when he’s the one who recently admitted he didn’t know an actual rule. Forgetting that throwing a baseball at someone because you are mad they did something fun is completely absurd, and about the softest response imaginable, who does La Russa think fans and his own team are going to side with: Him or the guy currently leading the majors in batting average?

Another White Sox star, Tim Anderson already posted that he, unlike his manager, has his teammate’s back. I suppose La Russa believes it’s worth possibly losing the locker room for Mercedes to learn a lesson.

As a result, not only did La Russa justify retaliation, he also opened himself up for others to point out his own previous lapses in judgment. 

Because even if he and others didn’t like what Mercedes did, the only thing La Russa managed to do here was make himself the story, which I’d have to imagine is frowned upon. But I guess I’ll have to check those unwritten rules to make sure.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Monaco faces PSG for the Coupe de France title
Soccer

How to Watch the Coupe De France Final

Monaco and PSG play for France's domestic cup title on Wednesday, May 19.

Atalanta and Juventus meet in the Coppa Italia final
Soccer

How to Watch the Coppa Italia Final

Juventus and Atalanta meet for the right to lift Italy's domestic cup on Wednesday, May 19.

larry-david-tom-brady
Play
Extra Mustard

Larry David Had the Most Larry David Reaction to Seeing Tom Brady

What happened when the Social Assassin met the GOAT?

The FIFA World Cup trophy
Soccer

Saudi Arabia Proposes World Cups Every Two Years

Staging the men's and women's World Cups every two years instead of four will be discussed at Friday's FIFA congress.

Tokyo Olympics logo
Olympics

Tokyo Doctors Call for Olympic Cancelation Due to COVID-19

The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association has called for the cancelation of the 2021 Olympics.

Barcelona-President-Joan-Laporta-Changes
Soccer

Barcelona President Laporta Hints at Summer Changes

Joan Laporta says "it's the end of a cycle," which could mean another new manager and roster churn, while the club waits for Lionel Messi's decision.

rory-mcilroy-rangefinder
Golf

PGA Misses Mark With Pace-of-Play Move

Distance-measuring devices will be allowed this week at PGA Championship, but a ban on green-reading books would be better.

michael-jordan-phil-jackson-trophy
NBA

Tim Grover Q&A: Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Winning

The trainer behind Jordan and Kobe opens up about his relationships with them and his new book, W1nning.