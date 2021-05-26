Callaway Put on MLB's Ineligible List After Investigation

Mickey Callaway Placed on MLB's Ineligible List Following Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Allegations

MLB announced the conclusion of its investigation into current Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway and he has been placed on the league's ineligible list through the 2022 season.

Additionally, the team fired him following MLB's decision, "effective immediately."

Callaway had been under investigation since February when The Athletic's Brittany Ghiroli and Katie Strang reported that the coach faced multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct toward at least five women in the sports media industry over approximately five years.

In that span of time, he worked for the Angels, the Mets and Cleveland.

“My office has completed its investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by Mickey Callaway," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said. "Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Callaway violated MLB’s policies, and that placement on the Ineligible List is warranted.

"Harassment has no place within Major League Baseball, and we are committed to providing an appropriate work environment for all those involved in our game," Manfred added.

The Athletic detailed multiple accounts of aggressive acts, which included sending inappropriate photos to three women and requesting nude pictures in at least one instance.

Two of the women mentioned in the report said that they had been warned about Callaway's behavior by fellow media members and others in the sport.