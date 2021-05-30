Sports Illustrated home
Josh Donaldson Scores 2 Millionth Run in MLB History

Josh Donaldson of the Minnesota Twins scored the 2 millionth run in Major League Baseball history on Saturday, trotting home in the first inning on a ground-rule double by Nelson Cruz against Kansas City.

The Elias Sports Bureau confirmed that Donaldson hit the milestone mark when he touched the plate. The former AL MVP has scored 685 of those runs.

“I don’t know what to think. I’ll be honest with you,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “But I know J.D. only does big things, so I’m not surprised to hear that he scored the 2 millionth run of all time.”

The buildup to No. 2,000,000 certainly didn’t equal the anticipation for the 1 millionth run. Hall of Famers Joe DiMaggio and Stan Musial were among the stars who helped promote the chase, which also drew corporate sponsors for the countdown.

Bob Watson of the Houston Astros scored No. 1,000,000 on May 4, 1975, at Candlestick Park in San Francisco. Moments later, Dave Concepcion of the Cincinnati Reds hit a home run and crossed the plate shortly after Watson.

The first run ever recorded was on April 22, 1876, by Tim McGinley of the Boston Red Stockings.

MLB also hit a big number last weekend when Seattle rookie catcher José Godoy became the 20,000th player in MLB history.

