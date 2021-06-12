Jacob deGrom Leaves Game With Right Flexor Tendinitis

What began as yet another dominant performance from two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom ended with every Mets fan's worst nightmare.

deGrom left Friday's start against the Padres after six innings and 80 pitches with what the team is calling right flexor tendinitis. It's the second time this season deGrom was forced to leave a game due to injury. He was pulled from his May 9 outing against the Braves because of tightness in his right side, which landed him on the injured list.

In his first three starts since being activated off the IL, deGrom was 2-0 with 28 strikeouts and one run allowed in 18 innings. Against San Diego on Friday, he gave up just one hit and no walks with 10 strikeouts, while also going 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs batted in.

Against San Diego, deGrom retired the first 13 batters he faced before Wil Myers singled in the fifth inning. He was then caught stealing, meaning deGrom faced the minimum 18 batters on the night.

Before leaving with his injury, deGrom reached the 100-strikeout mark for the season in 61.2 innings, the fewest ever since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893. His two-RBI single gave him five RBIs on the year—one more than earned runs he's allowed for the season.

In 10 starts this season, deGrom has given up one earned run or fewer in each outing. He's reached the 10-strikeout mark five times, and has walked one batter or fewer eight times.

