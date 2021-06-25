Nola Ties MLB Record With 10 Straight Strikeouts vs. Mets

Phillies starter Aaron Nola made history on Friday by striking out 10 consecutive batters in his start against the Mets at Citi Field. That ties the all-time MLB record held by Mets legend and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver.

Nola's day got off to a shaky start when he hit leadoff batter Jeff McNeil with his second pitch of the game, then surrendered a double to Francisco Lindor two pitches later.

From there, the right-hander was locked in. He struck out the next 10 hitters he faced, generating 11 swings-and-misses and only reaching a three-ball count twice. Three of those punch-outs came on called third strikes, while Michael Conforto was the batter who struck out twice in that span.

After tying the all-time mark, Nola got ahead on Pete Alonso with a 1-2 count, but gave up an opposite field double to snap the streak.

Seaver's record has stood for 52 years, with many pitchers coming close to equaling it. The most recent pitcher was current Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who struck out nine straight Marlins earlier this season.

Coming into the game, the 28-year-old Nola was 5-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. Friday marked his third 10-strikeout game of the season.

Nola's big day wasn't done, though, as he eventually broke a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI double in the top of the fifth inning. It was his first extra-base hit since 2019 and 10th RBI of his career in 286 plate appearances.

