Nola Ties MLB Record With 10 Straight Strikeouts vs. Mets

Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Aaron Nola Ties Tom Seaver's Record With 10 Consecutive Strikeouts vs. Mets

Author:
Publish date:

Phillies starter Aaron Nola made history on Friday by striking out 10 consecutive batters in his start against the Mets at Citi Field. That ties the all-time MLB record held by Mets legend and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver.

Nola's day got off to a shaky start when he hit leadoff batter Jeff McNeil with his second pitch of the game, then surrendered a double to Francisco Lindor two pitches later. 

From there, the right-hander was locked in. He struck out the next 10 hitters he faced, generating 11 swings-and-misses and only reaching a three-ball count twice. Three of those punch-outs came on called third strikes, while Michael Conforto was the batter who struck out twice in that span.

After tying the all-time mark, Nola got ahead on Pete Alonso with a 1-2 count, but gave up an opposite field double to snap the streak.

Seaver's record has stood for 52 years, with many pitchers coming close to equaling it. The most recent pitcher was current Mets ace Jacob deGrom, who struck out nine straight Marlins earlier this season.

Coming into the game, the 28-year-old Nola was 5-4 with a 4.22 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85.1 innings. Friday marked his third 10-strikeout game of the season.

Nola's big day wasn't done, though, as he eventually broke a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI double in the top of the fifth inning. It was his first extra-base hit since 2019 and 10th RBI of his career in 286 plate appearances.

More MLB Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Marquise Goodwin
NFL

Bears WR Marquise Goodwin Fails to Qualify for Olympics

Chicago Bears wideout Marquise Goodwin failed to qualify for the finals in the long jump at the U.S. Olympic Trials, finishing 19th out of 24 participants.

aaron nola
MLB

Nola Ties MLB Record With 10 Straight Strikeouts vs. Mets

Nola got his first 10 outs of Friday's game via the strikeout, tying the all-time record held by Mets legend Tom Seaver.

jaylen waddle
NFL

Dolphins' Waddle, Baker Deliver Water After Condo Collapse

Jaylen Waddle, Jerome Baker delivered water to the reunification center where displaced residents, families of those missing in the condo collapse are staying.

Jun 16, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; (Editor s note: original photo converted to black and white) Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) warms up before Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the 2021 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

'Be Where Your Feet Are,' Says Scott O’Neil

76ers' CEO joins the pod to discuss the franchise's future.

reggie-miller-analyst
NBA

Villain to Villain: Trae Young Has Caught the Attention of Reggie Miller

The Hall of Famer and TNT analyst talks NBA playoffs and being a villain.

Novak Djokovic (SRB) reacts during his match against Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) in the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tennis

2021 Wimbledon Men’s Seed Report

Predictions, dark horses to watch and key first-round matchups.

college-baseball-pitcher-bone-marrow-transplant.jpg
College Baseball

NC State, Vandy CWS Game Delayed Due to COVID-19 Issues

COVID-19 issues among NC State's players delayed the start of Friday's game.

Jacksonville Jaguars Trevor Lawrence
Play
Gambling

2021 NFL Week 1 Odds Update - Which Games are on the Move?

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo analyzes the sharp line moves already taking place for Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season.