Fernando Tatis Jr. Opts Out of Home Run Derby

With the Home Run Derby just weeks away, the National League home run leader has decided to sit this one out.

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has opted against participating in this year's event. The 22-year-old phenom cited his past shoulder issues and his team's postseason hopes as reasons to skip the event, according to Dennis Lin of The Athletic.

Tatis said he hopes to participate in the Home Run Derby multiple times in the years to come.

Tatis's decision to not partake in the festivities comes days after Blue Jays star and MLB home run leader Vladimir Guerrero Jr. declined an invite to join the event. Guerrero said skipping the derby would help him regroup and prepare mentally for the second half of the season.

Despite the shoulder injury that sidelined him earlier this year, Tatis has enjoyed an outstanding start to the season. He leads the NL in home runs (22), stolen bases (15) and OPS (1.022). He was the leading vote-getter among NL shortstops when MLB last released an update on the balloting.

The 2021 Home Run Derby will take place at Coors Field on Monday, July 12, followed by the All-Star Game on July 13.

